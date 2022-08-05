Top Ten Center Prospect Connor Lew Commits to Miami Over Clemson, Georgia

The fifth piece of the Miami 2023 offensive line group has locked in. Kennesaw Mountain (GA) three-star center prospect Connor Lew adds to Miami’s top ten class as the seventh-best center in the Rivals rankings. He is yet another win for Head Coach Mario Cristobal against some of the national powers, in this case, it was two SEC programs, Auburn & Georgia, and the top dog in the ACC over the last decade in Clemson.

Lew is the second center take for Miami; IMG Academy’s (FL) newest player Antonio Tripp is the other. His pledge brings Miami to 17 overall commitments and continues the momentum for potentially the first top-five class for the Canes since 2008.

Equipped with a trimmed frame and high-level center experience, as opposed to the development of Miami centers of the past, Lew is one of the most college-ready centers Miami has recruited in years.

The transition of tackles and guards to the center position has hurt the progression of the position over the years, and Lew's All-American play at the prep level has the potential to change that.