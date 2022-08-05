Top Ten Center Prospect Connor Lew Commits to Miami Over Clemson, Georgia
The fifth piece of the Miami 2023 offensive line group has locked in. Kennesaw Mountain (GA) three-star center prospect Connor Lew adds to Miami’s top ten class as the seventh-best center in the Rivals rankings. He is yet another win for Head Coach Mario Cristobal against some of the national powers, in this case, it was two SEC programs, Auburn & Georgia, and the top dog in the ACC over the last decade in Clemson.
Lew is the second center take for Miami; IMG Academy’s (FL) newest player Antonio Tripp is the other. His pledge brings Miami to 17 overall commitments and continues the momentum for potentially the first top-five class for the Canes since 2008.
Equipped with a trimmed frame and high-level center experience, as opposed to the development of Miami centers of the past, Lew is one of the most college-ready centers Miami has recruited in years.
The transition of tackles and guards to the center position has hurt the progression of the position over the years, and Lew's All-American play at the prep level has the potential to change that.
His film proves he can single block on bigger bodies whether in pass pro or the run game. He possesses great bend when pass blocking while consistently finishing defenders when run blocking.
Lew’s athletic first step flashes on tape when pulling or when getting to his spot zone blocking. Strong hands at the point of contact eliminate the need for him to grab and pull defenders.
The rumors about the potential addition of Lew to this class began back in June after his official visit, his second visit to Coral Gables since April.
The All-American raved about his visit, saying “The family atmosphere was the favorite part for me. Being around the coaches, family and all the players was truly special.” Lew has stated that he believes the current staff sees him as the center of the future.
The trenches have been the focus for Cristobal and the staff in their first full year of recruiting. The five offensive linemen in this class are different from years past, as all stand in a range of 6’4” to 6’6” and weigh 285 or more.
The development of both the offensive and defensive lines will be vital in achieving championship-level success for Miami.