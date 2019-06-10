THE LATEST: Class-of-2021 linebacker Terrence Lewis will be included in the first Rivals100 when it releases next week. He’ll also participate in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas later this month. That’s all to say he has no shortage of accolades or scholarship offers. The touted Lewis spoke to Rivals.com about where his recruitment stands just days before he set off on a college bus tour with his Miami Northwestern High School teammates. The highlights of said conversation are below.





IN HIS WORDS:





ON UPCOMING VISITS:

“We are going to Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech and a couple others. It’s a big tour with our school. There’s a couple more but I’d have to look again.”





ON WHICH SCHOOLS STAND OUT FROM THE PACK:

“Clemson right now. Them for sure. Also, Miami. You know I talk to UM a lot.”





ON CLEMSON:

“When I was on a phone call with [defensive coordinator Brent] Venables, I found out he coaches the linebackers, too. He's the linebacker coach. I like him. He told me that by the time I get there, they’ll have eight linebackers gone so I’ll have a good chance to play early.”





ON THE AUBURN GEAR HE WAS WEARING DURING THE INTERVIEW:

“I loved it there. I like them a lot. I had a great time at Big Cat. I think I’m going to have a good relationship with them.”





ON MIAMI:

“They make me feel at home every single time I go there. They’re the school I’ll consider if I decide to stay close, ya know? I really like it there.”





ON IF HE WANTS TO STAY CLOSE TO HOME OR NOT

“I would stay maybe, but I want to get out of Florida, It would be good to get out because -- I don’t know -- there’s, like, trouble here. Ya know?”



