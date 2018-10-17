CaneSport.com

Tracking the Commits: Highlights, Results and Statistics
DL Jason BlissettTHIS WEEK'S RESULT: L 0-21TEAM RECORD: 3-3GAME STATISTICS: 7 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1 forced fumble, 2 receptions, 30 yards (20 yard catch)SEASON STATISTICS: 2.5 sacks, 30.5 ...
