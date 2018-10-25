Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-25 03:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tracking the Commits: Highlights, Results and Statistics

Jacob Polacheck
CaneSport.com

DL Jason BlissettTHIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 23-16 (OT) TEAM RECORD: 4-3GAME STATISTICS: 8 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 3 carries, 12 yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdownSEASON STATISTICS: 4.5 s...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}