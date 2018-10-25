CaneSport.com

Tracking the Commits: Highlights, Results and Statistics
DL Jason BlissettTHIS WEEK'S RESULT: W 23-16 (OT) TEAM RECORD: 4-3GAME STATISTICS: 8 tackles, 3 tackles for a loss, 2 sacks, 3 carries, 12 yards rushing, 1 rushing touchdownSEASON STATISTICS: 4.5 s...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news