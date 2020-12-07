Tracking the Commits: Results and statistics
TE ELIJAH ARROYOSTATISTICS: 12 TD catches in first eight games; had 2 catches for 29 yards and TD in most recent winINDEPENDENCE HIGH SCHEDULESept. 24 7:00 PM vs. Frisco L 14-17Oct. 2 7:00 PM vs. R...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news