CaneSport.com

As safety Sheldrick Redwine puts, it, undersized CB Trajan Bandy is "a little guy."

That's a reason the 5-foot-9 Bandy was a late offer from Miami. And why he's always trying to go that extra mile in everything he does.

“We say he has `Little Man Syndrome,’” Redwine said. “He’s small, but he always plays with a chip on his shoulder.”

Indeed.

Bandy worked his way up the depth chart as a freshman, earning more and more time at nickel until he wound up starting three games.

This fall?



Bandy's working at nickel and corner.

“Coach says he’ll need me to play a little nickel this year, and I’m all for it,” Bandy said.

Al Blades is working in behind Bandy at nickel.

“I’m showing him the ropes because I played it all last year,” Bandy said.

How has Bandy improved his own game since his freshman year in 2017?

“I’ve come a long way, am just looking at the older guys, trying to follow them,” Bandy said.