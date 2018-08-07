CaneSport.com

Trajan Bandy: "I've come a long way"
As safety Sheldrick Redwine puts, it, undersized CB Trajan Bandy is "a little guy."
That's a reason the 5-foot-9 Bandy was a late offer from Miami. And why he's always trying to go that extra mile in everything he does.
“We say he has `Little Man Syndrome,’” Redwine said. “He’s small, but he always plays with a chip on his shoulder.”
Indeed.
Bandy worked his way up the depth chart as a freshman, earning more and more time at nickel until he wound up starting three games.
This fall?
Bandy's working at nickel and corner.
“Coach says he’ll need me to play a little nickel this year, and I’m all for it,” Bandy said.
Al Blades is working in behind Bandy at nickel.
“I’m showing him the ropes because I played it all last year,” Bandy said.
How has Bandy improved his own game since his freshman year in 2017?
“I’ve come a long way, am just looking at the older guys, trying to follow them,” Bandy said.
* Bandy says the young cornerbacks “are learning fast.”
* What freshman wide receiver has stood out most to Bandy?
“Oh, Mark Pope definitely,” Bandy said. “He’s fast, he’s quick, he blocks. After practice he talks to me, asks me questions about what he did wrong in practice. I tell him and the next day he comes out and he runs his routes harder and blocks harder.”
* Of Jeff Thomas and Mike Harley, Bandy said, “Those guys are so fast, so twitchy. Off the ball they help me playing the nickel position because I have to go against the quickest, fastest guys on the football field. Going against them in practice, they prepare me for the game.”