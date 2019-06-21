Bandy breaks down new CB arrivals & more
CB Trajan Bandy says he anticipates the Summer A arrivals will help out the team immediately.“Those guys can contribute,” Bandy said. “Those guys came in with their head down, have been working har...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news