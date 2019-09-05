News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-05 09:45:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Bandy: "We're going to play better than we played last game"

CaneSport.com
Staff

Cornerback Trajan Bandy and his fellow DBs will look to rein in true freshman UNC QB Sam Howell, who in his first start for the Tar Heels helped the team upend South Carolina, 24-20.In that game ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}