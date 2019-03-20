CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Former Wisconsin QB Alex Hornibrook is now at Florida State.

The addition of the transfer portal to college football has been one of the biggest developments in recent years, as players now have more information than ever when it comes to seeking a new school to attend. Instead of getting permission from their current schools in order to transfer, and in many cases being blocked from certain schools, players now have the ability to transfer to another school freely. Pretty much every team in college football has been touched by the portal in one way or another, whether it’s players coming or going, and it’s only likely to continue once depth charts shake out after spring football.With that in mind, we went through every name that has been publicly tied to the portal (the actual portal database isn’t public). This week, we are grading each Power Five conference based on the impact of the transfers gained or lost by each programs. Today we examine the ACC.

BOSTON COLLEGE

Additions: TE Danny Dalton (Penn State), OL Hayden Mahoney (Miami) Subtractions: QB Johnny Langan (Rutgers) Currently in the Portal: None Grade: B -- The Eagles have added two players from fellow Power Five programs, with both expected to contribute right away in 2019. Langan is a loss of depth in the quarterback room, but he wasn't expected to see much action, if any, going forward.

CLEMSON

Additions: None Subtractions: QB Kelly Bryant (Missouri) Currently in the Portal: None Grade: INC -- The Tigers had several players transfer out a year ago, but that's not the case so far this year, as the long defection is Bryant, who would have exhausted his eligibility had he not transferred after four games in 2018.

DUKE

Additions: None Subtractions: DB Jordan Hayes (UCF), WR Keyston Fuller (Richmond), DB Brandon Feamster (Richmond) Currently in the Portal: DE Chidi Okonya, DE Terrell Lucas Entered the Portal but Returned to Team: WR Aaron Young Grade: C -- Hayes is the only loss that might have a noticeable impact on the Blue Devils in 2019, although if Okonya and Lucas do end up elsewhere, losing five scholarship players would be a blow to the program's depth.

FLORIDA STATE

GEORGIA TECH

Additions: WR Marquez Ezzard (Miami), TE Tyler Davis (UConn), OL Jared Southers (Vanderbilt) Subtractions: OL Parker Braun (Texas) Currently in the Portal: None Grade: B- -- The Yellow Jackets would have likely gotten an A here had it not been for the departure of Braun, one of the team's best overall players from 2018. Adding a talented wide receiver like Ezzard with multiple years of eligibility left is big, and Davis and Southers will be counted on to come in and contribute right away.



LOUISVILLE

MIAMI

N.C. STATE

Additions: WR Tabari Hines (Oregon), DE Jeffrey Gunter (Coastal Carolina), LB Levi Jones (USC) Subtractions: OL Phillip Walton (Charlotte) Currently in the Portal: DE Joe Babros, DE Devontae McCrae, Grade: B -- The Wolfpack didn't lose any players of consequence and added a potential impact player for 2019 in Hines, who has already shown an ability to have success in the ACC from his time at Wake Forest. Gunter and Jones will both have to sit a year, but both have a chance to be starters in the future.

NORTH CAROLINA

Additions: None Subtractions: DB Caleb Rozar (Alabama State), OT Tyler Pritchett (Jacksonville State) Currently in the Portal: QB Manny Miles, LB Malik Robinson Grade: C -- The Tar Heels aren't losing any players of consequence but also haven't added any as well. Considering the lack of talent on the roster, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Heels hit the transfer market following the conclusion of spring when a few new names shake loose.

PITTSBURGH

Additions: TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Rutgers), OL Nolan Ulizo (Michigan) Subtractions: None Currently in the Portal: RB Jason Edwards Grade: C+ -- The Panthers are taking a big of a flier on Griffin-Stewart and Ulizo, hoping that each can provide some depth and perhaps turn into a starter this fall. The fact that the Panthers haven't lost any players is a win, though, and even if Edwards decides to leave it shouldn't have much of an impact.

SYRACUSE

Additions: None Subtractions: None Currently in the Portal: DB Devin Butler, DB Nadarius Fagan Grade: INC -- The Orange have yet to have any additions nor any official subtractions yet, but that could change by the time the 2019 rolls around depending on how things shake out with the depth chart in the spring.

VIRGINIA

Additions: OL Alex Gellerstedt (Penn State) Subtractions: OL RJ Proctor (Oklahoma), LB Dominic Sheppard (UTSA) Currently in the Portal: WR Wooby Theork-Youman Grade: C -- The loss of Proctor is a big one, especially considering the fact that he's likely going to step into the starting lineup for a playoff contender in 2019. Gellerstedt will serve as a replacement, at least in terms of depth, but the Cavaliers have come up on the short end of the portal so far.



VIRGINIA TECH

