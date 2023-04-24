This week we will see Transfer Portal players announce their commitments to their new schools. In 2023, a spring window of April 15-30 is for FBS athletes. Eligible players to enter before the window include FCS players, grad transfers, and those whose head coaches were fired. Here are some players that we are tracking.

Running Back

Played in 14 games in two seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats. Four-star prospect coming out of high school. Also played at wide receiver and has three years of eligibility left.

Wide Receiver

The former four-star TCU receiver played in 14 games as a freshman in 2022. He led all Horned Frog freshmen with 14 receptions, 174 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Auburn and SMU seem to the favorites at the point.

The former Miami Columbus standout is looking for a new home and return to South Florida might be the right fit. He played three seasons in Gainesville and played in 35 games for Florida. He tallied 73 catches for 835 yards scoring five touchdowns in his career as a Gator.

Lemonious-Craig played in 25 career games, starting 12 for Colorado. He totaled 33 receptions for 482 yards and five touchdowns in his career. The junior sparkled on Saturday by catching three passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the spring game.

Tight Ends

Former four-star prospect did not see the field at Bama during his freshman season.

Offensive Line

The sophomore guard played in eleven games for Wyoming only allowing two sacks.

Robinson started 11 games for Houston last season. He has three years of eligibility remaining and has familiarity with Shannon Dawson's offense at Houston.

Played in all 12 games in his senior season. Played his high school ball at Bloomingdale High School (FL).

Last season Gray was second-team all-Sun Belt Conference selection by Pro Football Network. In his first year with the program, appeared in each of South Alabama's last 11 contests including starting the final 10 and was on the field for 708 snaps.

Simmons started all 13 games for San Diego State a year ago and finished the season with 799 snaps. Simmons is supposed to visit UF in May.

Defensive Line

Malone has spent the past two seasons as a part of both the football and baseball teams for the Rebels. Last season, Malone played in 13 games totaling ten tackles and one sack. In 2021, he also tallied a sack and three total tackles. On the baseball diamond, Malone has not had a consistent role with the reigning national champions, but he has at times served as the team's designated hitter. In 2022, Malone appeared in seven games and hit .444 with two home runs, and so far in 2023, he has appeared in six games and hit a solo home run.

The former No. 1 junior college player in the country, coming out of Independence Community College, where he spent two seasons, he registered 50 tackles and 15 TFL. M'Ba appeared in nine total games and Auburn credits him with 7 total tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one forced fumble.

Defensive Back

Fifth-year senior from St. Thomas Aquinas High School Fort, Lauderdale, FL was four-star prospect and an Under Armour All-American. Davis made one start and played in 14 games as a true freshman, then took over the starting job to open the 2019 season. In 47 career games, Davis totaled 104 tackles during his OU career, including a career-high 35 last season. He had 11 career passes defensed, including one interception during the 2019 season.

Four-star rated prospect Alabaster, AL that did not see any action in 2022 with the Tide.

In his freshman campaign, Brown saw action in just five games, but recorded just two total tackles, spending the majority of his snaps on special teams and as a reserve. In his sophomore season, he was once again used as a reserve, but saw time in all 13 games, recording 19 tackles and two pass deflections. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The former four-star recruit saw action in one game in Eugene as a freshman.

In 2022, he had 44 tackles (including one for loss), six pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and an interception. He totaled at least three tackles in nine of the 10 games he played in last season.

Kelly started all 12 games last season and posted 49 tackles, a half TFL, an INT, and a PBU. Prior to the 2022 season, Kelly appeared in 30 games and has 180 total tackles in his career as a Tar Heel. He also registered 5 interceptions and 12 PBUs in a forced fumble in four years.