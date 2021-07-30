 CaneSport - Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 defensive backs
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-30 08:47:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 defensive backs

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The transfer portal has slowed down as we are in July, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 defensive backs who have switched schools this cycle.

*****

*****

1. Key Lawrence, Oklahoma  

Lawrence brings his talent from Tennessee and could have an impact on the national title race as a cog in what should be a defense that continues to improve.

*****

2. Tykee Smith, Georgia  

The former West Virginia star joins a nasty defense where the secondary was one of the question marks.

*****

3. Derion Kendrick, Georgia  

A lockdown cornerback who has struggled at times, he fills a massive need from Clemson despite some off-field question marks.

*****

4. Dreshun Miller, Auburn  

Another former West Virginia player, Miller is a big corner and a plug-and-play guy for Auburn.

*****

5. Jaiden Lars-Woodbey, Boston College

The former five star loves Jeff Hafley from his recruiting days and will be the most talented safety at Boston College since Justin Simmons as he heads on from FSU.

*****

6. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami   

Stevenson will be a key outside corner for the Hurricanes from Georgia, and he has the ability to be All-ACC.

*****

7. TJ Carter, TCU  

Carter is a big get from Memphis and should help a secondary that lost some key players to the NFL.

*****

8. Kenyatta Watson II, Georgia Tech  

The Texas transfer has a ton of talent and heads back home to the Atlanta area to help a struggling secondary.

*****

9. Akayleb Evans, Missouri  

The former Tulsa corner was coveted by many and this was a big win for Mizzou over Notre Dame. He should make an immediate impact.

*****

10. Karon Prunty, South Carolina  

Ohio State wanted him, so that speaks volumes, and the Kansas transfer could be the replacement for Jaycee Horn.

