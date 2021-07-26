Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 linebackers
The transfer portal has slowed down as we are in July, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 linebackers who have switched schools this cycle.
*****
MORE TRANSFER PORTAL RANKINGS: Top QBs | RBs | WRs | OL | TEs | DL
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
To’o To’o decided on Alabama over Ohio State in a heated battle and he should make an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide and make their defense even scarier.
*****
2. Mike Jones, LSU
Jones came from Clemson, where he didn’t make a huge impact but he was very good when he was on the field. He is expected to play right away and have a Jabril Cox-kind of impact.
*****
3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Johnson could be a double-digit sack guy for Florida State after showing promise with UGA and I have him at linebacker because of his ability in space.
*****
4. Palaie Gaotetote, Ohio State
He’s still waiting on his eligibility status but the former five-star from USC has a chance to make a massive impact with his instincts.
*****
5. Jordan Strachan, South Carolina
He was nearly a double-digit sack guy at Georgia State and should boost the Gamecocks' pass rush immediately.
*****
6. Jacquez Jones, Kentucky
A big time tackler in the SEC he’s already shown what he can do and is a plug and play standout for the Wildcats.
*****
7. Itayvion Brown, Michigan State
Brown is a massive talent who left Minnesota and all his potential is ahead of him for the Spartans.
*****
8. Lance Dixon, West Virginia
The Penn State transfer is a great fit for West Virginia as a long and active tackler.
*****
9. Quavaris Crouch, Michigan State
Crouch had a good season for the Vols and is just starting to reach his potential as a linebacker as he has now learned the position.
*****
10. Deandre Johnson, Miami
Johnson can do a lot of work in the offensive backfield as he showed at Tennessee and he will help the pass rush losses Miami sustained. He’s another I have at linebacker because of his hybrid ability.