 CaneSport - Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 linebackers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-26 07:25:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 linebackers

Henry To’o To’o
Henry To’o To’o (Getty Images)
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

The transfer portal has slowed down as we are in July, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 linebackers who have switched schools this cycle.

*****

MORE TRANSFER PORTAL RANKINGS: Top QBs | RBs | WRs | OL | TEs | DL

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

To’o To’o decided on Alabama over Ohio State in a heated battle and he should make an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide and make their defense even scarier.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH ALABAMA FANS AT BAMAINSIDER.COM

*****

2. Mike Jones, LSU 

Jones came from Clemson, where he didn’t make a huge impact but he was very good when he was on the field. He is expected to play right away and have a Jabril Cox-kind of impact.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT TIGERDETAILS.COM

*****  

3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Johnson could be a double-digit sack guy for Florida State after showing promise with UGA and I have him at linebacker because of his ability in space.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH FLORIDA STATE FANS AT WARCHANT.COM

*****  

4. Palaie Gaotetote, Ohio State

He’s still waiting on his eligibility status but the former five-star from USC has a chance to make a massive impact with his instincts.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OHIO STATE FANS AT BUCKEYEGROVE.COM

*****  

5. Jordan Strachan, South Carolina

He was nearly a double-digit sack guy at Georgia State and should boost the Gamecocks' pass rush immediately.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SOUTH CAROLINA FANS AT GAMECOCKCENTRAL.COM

*****  

6. Jacquez Jones, Kentucky

A big time tackler in the SEC he’s already shown what he can do and is a plug and play standout for the Wildcats.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH KENTUCKY FANS AT CATSILLUSTRATED.COM

*****  

7. Itayvion Brown, Michigan State

Brown is a massive talent who left Minnesota and all his potential is ahead of him for the Spartans.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM

*****  

8. Lance Dixon, West Virginia

The Penn State transfer is a great fit for West Virginia as a long and active tackler.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH WEST VIRGINIA FANS AT WVSPORTS.COM

*****  

9. Quavaris Crouch, Michigan State

Crouch had a good season for the Vols and is just starting to reach his potential as a linebacker as he has now learned the position.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MICHIGAN STATE FANS AT SPARTANMAG.COM

*****  

10. Deandre Johnson, Miami

Johnson can do a lot of work in the offensive backfield as he showed at Tennessee and he will help the pass rush losses Miami sustained. He’s another I have at linebacker because of his hybrid ability.



SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}