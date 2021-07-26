Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 linebackers

The transfer portal has slowed down as we are in July, but with so many players changing schools rankings are a must. Here is my rating of the top 10 linebackers who have switched schools this cycle.

1. Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

To’o To’o decided on Alabama over Ohio State in a heated battle and he should make an immediate impact for the Crimson Tide and make their defense even scarier.

*****

2. Mike Jones, LSU

Jones came from Clemson, where he didn’t make a huge impact but he was very good when he was on the field. He is expected to play right away and have a Jabril Cox-kind of impact.

*****

3. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Johnson could be a double-digit sack guy for Florida State after showing promise with UGA and I have him at linebacker because of his ability in space.

*****

4. Palaie Gaotetote, Ohio State

He’s still waiting on his eligibility status but the former five-star from USC has a chance to make a massive impact with his instincts.

*****

5. Jordan Strachan, South Carolina

He was nearly a double-digit sack guy at Georgia State and should boost the Gamecocks' pass rush immediately.

*****

6. Jacquez Jones, Kentucky

A big time tackler in the SEC he’s already shown what he can do and is a plug and play standout for the Wildcats.

*****

7. Itayvion Brown, Michigan State

Brown is a massive talent who left Minnesota and all his potential is ahead of him for the Spartans.

*****

8. Lance Dixon, West Virginia

The Penn State transfer is a great fit for West Virginia as a long and active tackler.

*****

9. Quavaris Crouch, Michigan State

Crouch had a good season for the Vols and is just starting to reach his potential as a linebacker as he has now learned the position.

*****

10. Deandre Johnson, Miami