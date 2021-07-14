Transfer Portal Rankings: Top 10 wide receivers

1. Charleston Rambo, Miami

Rambo showed signs of his ability at Oklahoma with 68 catches for more than 1,000 yards in the past two seasons. But look for him to take a huge leap at Miami and be WR1 for the Canes.

*****

2. Arik Gilbert, Georgia

Gilbert, of course, could be on here as a tight end but he has the skill to play wide receiver in the SEC and if he can stay focused he can dominate.

*****

3. Samori Toure, Nebraska

Toure, an FCS star at Montana, had a strong spring and is expected to be the go-to guy to stretch the field for Nebraska.

*****

4. Mookie Cooper, Missouri

Cooper left Ohio State because there were too many talented receivers. That’s not the case back home at Mizzou, and his catch-and-run ability will be coveted by QB Connor Bazelak.

*****

5. Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky

Robinson has dynamic ability and was compared with Rondale Moore out of high school. He was never fully utilized at Nebraska but Kentucky won’t make the same mistake, and he will also make an impact on special teams.

*****

6. Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams should probably be higher on this list, but time will tell. Nick Saban wanted to add speed and he brings it from Ohio State.

*****

7. Tajh Washington, USC

Washington was extremely productive at Memphis and is hard to cover in the slot, and that’s exactly where Clay Helton and company will try to create mismatches.

*****

8. DJ Matthews, Indiana

Talent was never an issue for Matthews, as he was dynamic in space and after the catch. His attitude was his hindrance at Florida State, but so far at Indiana he’s been impressive and gives the Hoosiers a slot option to take the attention off of Ty Fryfogle a bit.

*****

9. Giles Jackson, Washington

Jackson is a strongly built receiver with excellent speed who will impact the return game and be a danger after the catch. Michigan never utilized him as a downfield threat, and he can do that as well.

*****

10. Jordan Johnson, UCF