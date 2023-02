The first transfer window has closed, but there are still plenty of available players in the portal who could provide an impact for their next school. Today, Rivals.com looks at the top defensive backs on the board.

Singletary entered the portal in January after just one year at Georgia . He signed with the Bulldogs as a five-star recruit and the No. 10 overall prospect in the Rivals rankings during the 2022 recruiting cycle. While he does not have a ton on his college resume, his talent and potential makes him easily the most coveted defensive back available in the portal.

Another highly-touted prospect, Tate inked with the Seminoles as a top-50 recruit out of high school. However, the 6-1 and 194-pound defensive back has seen limited action on the gridiron while in Tallahassee. Perhaps a change of scenery will be exactly what he needs to flourish and reach his previous status.

The Markham twins are looking for a new home after announcing their intentions to transfer from the Sun Devils. Both showed flashes while playing in the Pac-12 and should be important pickups for their next school of choice.

Kejaun earned a starting role during his final season in Tempe, while Keon grabbed three interceptions this past season. Auburn offered the two brothers this month as Hugh Freezes uses the portal to find potential upgrades.