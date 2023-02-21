Following the December/January transfer window, few defensive tackles remain that have significant college experience under their belts. However, there are a couple of graduate transfers looking to make a bigger impact elsewhere along with a group of younger options that haven't scratched their full potential yet. Rivals.com takes a look at the top available defensive tackles still in the transfer portal.

Malik Langham, Vanderbilt

Langham will be looking the third home of his collegiate career after spending one year with Florida and the last three years at Vanderbilt. With the Commodores, Langham appeared in 33 games and had a career-high 13 tackles. Northwestern, Texas State, Georgia Southern, UConn, FAU, South Florida, Marshall and Western Kentucky are some of the notable offers Langham has picked up since entering the portal.

Verdis Brown, Illinois

Brown started his collegiate career as an offensive lineman, starting eight games at right guard during the 2020 season. However, he switched to defensive line when Bret Bielema took over. He appeared in eight games during the 2021 season and just one this past season while recording four tackles for his career. Since entering the portal, Brown has picked up offers from Marshall, Western Kentucky, Illinois State, Campbell and Samford.

Marquis Robinson, Auburn

Out of high school, Robinson was rated a 5.7, three-star prospect and signed with Auburn over the likes of Florida State, Florida and Alabama. During his time with the Tigers, he only appeared in three games over two seasons, recording just two tackles total.

Chris Thomas, Florida

Thomas appeared in just two games during two seasons with the Gators. He was temporarily dismissed from the team during the summer for disciplinary reasons, but rejoined the Gators before fall camp began. Coming out of high school, Jones was rated a 5.7, three-star in the 2021 class and signed with Florida despite a late push from Miami.

Alton Tarber, Oklahoma

Tarber's stint with Oklahoma was brief as he entered the transfer portal after completing his freshman season with the Sooners. The former 5.6, three-star prospect in the 2022 class was the first commitment for new Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables. Now, he's looking for a new home.

Kobe Pepe, USC