Transfer Portal: Six Additions Bound To Transform Miami's Defensive Front

The transfer portal has changed college football. The days of teams solely building their roster through recruiting are long gone and transfers are just important to help build depth. The Hurricanes averaged 28.4 points per game last season (ranked 85th out of 130 teams), so defense needs to improve if Miami is to win the Coastal division. Miami's haul of transfers for the 2022 season may go down as the important pickups of the beginning of the Mario Cristobal era. The defensive front is the group that will look different this fall. Here are five transfers who are bound to make a significant impact this season.

Mitchell Agude, Edge

The UCLA transfer is one of the favorites to start at defensive end. The 6’5” 255-pound athlete has bought into the culture at Miami and is described by teammates as one of the most difficult players to block after making his arrival to Coral Gables in June. In two seasons with the Bruins, the sixth-year redshirt senior racked up 69 total tackles, four and a half sacks, five forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Darrell Jackson, D-Lineman

Perhaps the largest transfer of all. Jackson towers at 6’6” and 300 pounds and would be hard to keep off the field with just his sheer size. His physical traits are ideal for a dominating interior lineman. At Maryland, Jackson totaled 22 total tackles and will need to improve in order to get a high amount of snaps. Miami is lacking in size on the inside of the line and Jackson has the perfect opportunity to be one of the best inside men.

Caleb Johnson, Linebacker

Miami added another impact player from UCLA in Johnson. In two seasons as a Bruin, Johnson totaled 89 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five and a half sacks, two interceptions three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. With that ton of production, Johnson should start at linebacker for the Hurricanes. Johnson has good hips to shift and move in coverage and the speed to track down a running back at 6’3” and 250 pounds. He is a versatile player that will be vital if he can stay healthy throughout the season.

Jacob Lichtenstein, D-Lineman

Another player making the transition from the west coast to the east coast, but for Lichtenstein, it’s a homecoming of sorts as he was recruited out of Cypress Bay High School (FL) in Broward County. The 6’5” 275-pound senior tallied 42 tackles and four sacks playing in just two seasons for the Trojans. He will certainly be in the rotation based on a lack of depth at the D-tackle position, but the coaches will be looking to improve on his technique and power if he is to get significant snaps.

Akheem Mesidor, D-Lineman

Mesidor could be a hybrid type of player for the Hurricanes this season playing multiple positions on the defensive front. He has a quick first step and deceptive speed at 6’3” and 280 pounds.

The Canadian native tallied 70 tackles and nine and a half sacks in two years at West Virginia. He was a standout player at Clearwater Academy International (FL).

Antonio Moultrie, D-Lineman

