Miami has added many players from the transfer portal but many have also transferred out of the program. Players move for many different reasons but mostly because they seek more playing time they did not get at their previous school. Let’s see how those players that transferred in recent years are doing at their new homes.

Lorenzo Lingard

The five-star running out of the Orlando area was supposed to be the next great running back at the University of Miami. As a Hurricane, he rushed 17 times for 136 yards and had a long run for 64 yards as a true freshman. Lingard suffered a leg injury that ended his freshman campaign. After minimal play at the U, Lingard transferred to rival Florida. Since joining traveling north to Gainesville Lingard has played in 26 games. He rushed 13 times for 60 yards in his career as a Gator. This season, he’s appeared in four games on special teams at Florida.

Nesta Silvera

The four-star D-Lineman out of American Heritage Plantation High School never quite lived up to his expectations. In his last two seasons at Miami, he totaled 73 tackles and 13 tackles for loss. In 2020 he led all interior linemen in tackles and earned All-ACC honorable mention in 2021. Now at Arizona State, Silvera tallied 29 tackles, one forced fumble, and one pass deflection.

Mark Pope

The five-star receiver out of Miami Southridge has never lived up to the hype of his days in high school. Pope finished his career at Miami with 680 receiving yards and four touchdowns. There were reports of Pope re-entering the transfer portal after spending the offseason at Jackson State. Pope remains at JSU and has one catch for 15 yards and has been a contributor on special teams.

Dee Wiggins

Wiggins was yet another standout of Southridge that underachieved during his time at ‘The U.’ In 2021, he notched just four catches thus leading to his departure to Louisville. Wiggins played in the home-opener for the Cardinals against Florida State but unfortunately suffered a leg injury that would end his season. He matched his 2021 total in catches with four this season for 67 yards.

N’Kosi Perry

Perry started nine times at quarterback for Miami, totaling about 2,500 yards with a 52 completion percentage throwing for 24 touchdowns. Perry is most famous for engineering a comeback victory over FSU where he passed for 204 yards and four touchdowns. Perry threw ten interceptions at Miami from 2018 to 2020 and threw 12 picks as an FAU Owl between last year and this year. He’s thrown for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns with a 58.8 completion percentage since becoming an Owl in 2021.

Cody Brown

The Georgia prep running back registered 139 yards on 34 carries as a Hurricane. He scored three times in 2021 including two in a 77-yard performance against Central Connecticut State. Brown has two carries for four yards for the Virginia Cavaliers this season.

Dazalin Worsham

The three-star receiver out of Alabama returned to his home state to Auburn after not seeing any game action in 2021. The sophomore did appear in the Florida State game for Miami in 2020. He has yet to record a catch in his career.

Marcus Clarke

After a five tackle one interception freshman year, Clarke finished his 2021 season with 16 solo tackles one interception, and one fumble recovery at Miami. Clarke has yet to register any snaps for Missouri.

Asa Martin

The four-star prospect coming out of Memphis signed to Auburn and then transferred to Miami, then from Miami to return to Memphis in 2019 in his sophomore year. He totaled 233 yards on 55 carries scoring one touchdown in 2020 to go along with ten receptions for 105 yards. In 2021, he totaled 108 yards on 34 carries scoring one touchdown and 14 catches for 150 yards and three scores. This season is set to be the most productive of his career. Martin has 28 carries for 191 yards on the ground and 12 catches for 100 yards for the Memphis Tigers.

Marquez Ezzard