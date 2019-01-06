Ticker
Transfer RB Asa Martin applying for waiver to play right away at UM

Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Auburn transfer RB Asa Martin is a Hurricane signee who will be on campus Friday as an early enrollee - his roommate is fellow transfer Tommy Kennedy.Martin was supposed to redshirt as a freshman a...

