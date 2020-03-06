The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home. Next up in the tracker: Miami tight end Michael Irvin, Jr.

AS A RECRUIT

Irvin started his high school career in Texas but moved to Florida during his junior year. A few month after arriving in the Sunshine State he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and commit to Miami. He stuck with the Hurricanes even after the firing of then-coach Al Golden.



AT MIAMI

Irvin saw limited action as a true freshman in 2016 but stepped into a more prominent role in 2017, playing a career-high 224 snaps and catching nine passes for 78 yards. After playing just five snaps in 2018, Irvin was back in the rotation in 2019 and even started three games for Hurricanes. But his production as a receiver was never there as he caught just two passes for 33 yards. With the likelihood of being third on the depth chart heading into his final year of eligibility, Irvin entered the portal this week. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play at his next school this fall.

POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS

Projecting Irvin's landing spot isn't easy, especially because he doesn't have a ton of production on his resume. It's likely he lands a Group of Five program or perhaps even at the FCS level.



FARRELL'S TAKE

"Irvin had talent coming out of high school and was a bit of a tweener as a big receiver who could play tight end. He wasn’t super fast but he was strong and could box defenders out. As far as a landing spot he will likely end up FCS or lower Group of Five because he just hasn’t produced at a high level in Power Five. " – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell Impact Rating: 3.8 out of 10

