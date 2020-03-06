Transfer Tracker: Miami TE Michael Irvin Jr. enters the portal
The Transfer Portal has changed the landscape of college football. So at Rivals we bring you the Transfer Tracker, where we analyze players entering the portal and rate them on what kind of impact they could make at their new home.
Next up in the tracker: Miami tight end Michael Irvin, Jr.
*****
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
*****
AS A RECRUIT
Irvin started his high school career in Texas but moved to Florida during his junior year. A few month after arriving in the Sunshine State he decided to follow in his father's footsteps and commit to Miami. He stuck with the Hurricanes even after the firing of then-coach Al Golden.
AT MIAMI
Irvin saw limited action as a true freshman in 2016 but stepped into a more prominent role in 2017, playing a career-high 224 snaps and catching nine passes for 78 yards. After playing just five snaps in 2018, Irvin was back in the rotation in 2019 and even started three games for Hurricanes. But his production as a receiver was never there as he caught just two passes for 33 yards.
With the likelihood of being third on the depth chart heading into his final year of eligibility, Irvin entered the portal this week. As a graduate transfer, he will be eligible to play at his next school this fall.
POTENTIAL LANDING SPOTS
Projecting Irvin's landing spot isn't easy, especially because he doesn't have a ton of production on his resume. It's likely he lands a Group of Five program or perhaps even at the FCS level.
FARRELL'S TAKE
"Irvin had talent coming out of high school and was a bit of a tweener as a big receiver who could play tight end. He wasn’t super fast but he was strong and could box defenders out. As far as a landing spot he will likely end up FCS or lower Group of Five because he just hasn’t produced at a high level in Power Five. " – National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell
Impact Rating: 3.8 out of 10
IMPACT METER
The Transfer Portal continues to change the way college football programs recruit and mange their rosters so we here at Rivals.com continue to evolve our coverage. Each time a player of note enters the portal, we will examine their potential impact on the college football landscape and assign an impact rating, both when they enter the portal and when they choose a destination. The scale is from 1-10 and the description below explains the scoring scale.
1.1-4.0 — Not a big impact expected, likely a non-starter and down the bench depth player.
4.1- 6.0 — A solid impact can be expected in the right scenario and has the potential to battle for a starting job.
6.1-9.0. — A high impact player who won’t change a program but will certainly be a very good contributor and starter.
9.1- 9.9 — A very high impact player who should start the moment he steps on the field and will change the outlook of a program immediately.
10 — A franchise transfer who has a chance to be an All American and one of the elite players in college football.