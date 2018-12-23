Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-23 15:52:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Travis Homer: "We have to redeem ourselves: in bowl game

Bsnyyq648c57rrvsa5ht
CaneSport.com
Staff

RB Travis Homer says of the season that “we expected something and it just didn’t happen.”Yes, there’s been a lot of disappointment for fans and the team.“We can’t focus too much on that, just have...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}