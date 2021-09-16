True freshman TE Elijah Arroyo getting comfortable in Cane offense
It’s a tall task for any freshman to get a meaningful role in year 1 at a major college program.But, in part because of a lack of depth and in part because of his own strong fall practices, TE Elij...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news