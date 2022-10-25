Tuesday gave us the first media appearances from players since the loss to Duke on Saturday. Wide Receiver Colbie Young, Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor, and Tight End Will Mallory all spoke to the media ahead of the Virginia game.

Wide Receiver Colbie Young

Colbie Young has been the best player on this team through the last two games. His back-to-back 100-yard performances are reminiscent of some of the great Miami receivers of the past and the future is bright for the JUCO transfer. Despite his recent success, Miami is still 1-2 since his first catch but he remains positive: "We had high expectations but it's still just the beginning. We still have a lot of work, there's a lot of chemistry that still can be built and I know people, the outside world, expected a lot and here expected a lot, and we're not gonna get off that path. We're gonna still keep trying to build and build this program back to where it was." With quarterback Jake Garcia preparing to start on Saturday in place of the injured Tyler Van Dyke, Young says he is still preparing the same as he was before. The chemistry seemed to be there on a 71-yard touchdown from Garcia. Despite the loss last week, Young was selected as one of the ACC Players of the Week after posting 127 yards and two touchdowns. He was asked about the new attention and recognition coming his way: "I'm just really focused on getting back in practice. Figure out how we can carry this on to the next week and come back home with a win, instead of having that feeling of a loss. It felt great being the ACC Player of the Week, but it would have felt 10 times better with a win."

Linebacker Wesley Bissainthe

South Florida native Wesley Bissainthe has quickly become a must-play piece of the defense, seeing his role grow over the course of the season as he has earned top-two or better linebacker grades over the last five weeks. Since signing with Miami in Mario Cristobal's first class, he has been a player fans are vying to see earn more and more snaps. He touched on his quick acclimation to the college level: "I felt like I came a long way from the start of the season. Just slowing the game down, learning the defense. Like you said, I'm just trying to get better every day I come out here. Every day just trying to climb another ladder. I'm blessed to be here and hopefully, I can get to where I want to go." Coming from local powerhouse Miami Central (FL), Bissainthe is a hometown hero of sorts coming to Miami as a blue-chip recruit to quickly becoming an impact player on the field. He was asked about playing for the home team: "I felt like I made a great decision. Like you said, I'm home. I'm in front of my family. My mom can come and watch me play, my family can come and watch me play. I'm home. I get to put on for the fans of Miami, my hometown. Just having guys like Corey Flagg and Keontra Smith, coach [Charlie] Strong, all of them know I'm from Miami, so whatever I don't know they tune in, they help me with whatever I don't know, they help me, they do whatever it takes to get on the field and I appreciate them for that. It's just a blessing to play here."

Defensive Tackle Leonard Taylor

Another homegrown talent, Leonard Taylor, had a few minutes to the media. He has been graded by Pro Football Focus as one of the top players on the team over the course of the season despite a lack of stat production. After earning his highest snap count last week, it seems the needle is pointing up for the former elite prospect. "The key to my improvement has been locking in on the film, really. Learning all the keys to the game, really like slowly," said Taylor on his recent success. "Like coach Joe [Salavae], I've been getting extra work with coach Joe. He's been teaching me the game a little bit more, so I get a good understanding of it." Virginia has a notable quarterback in Brennan Armstrong who has the ability to make things happen with his legs, as he is second on the team in rushing. After Duke quarterback Riley Leonard ran for 61 yards and three touchdowns, Taylor says necessary adjustments will be needed this week: "Really, we just gotta contain the pocket much better than we did. We need to stay in our gaps a little longer, so we can stop big plays like that. Just get to the quarterback, really. That was a big thing, getting to the quarterback."

Tight End Will Mallory