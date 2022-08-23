Tuesdays with Gorney: Five programs poised for a big autumn

High school football seasons are starting across the country and soon visits will happen across the country. In today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at five teams that could have a big fall filled with recruiting news ahead:

ALABAMA

Sharif Denson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

GEORGIA

Smith and Russaw are not only teammates at Montgomery (Ala.) Carver but they both have Georgia and Alabama highest on their radar and the feeling is they’re seriously considering picking the same school. The Bulldogs have done exceptionally well recruiting both but the Crimson Tide are right there as well. Samuel M’Pemba’s list might be expanding with some new names on it but Georgia still has to like its positioning with him along with four-star receiver Tyler Williams, who doesn’t put up big stats because his Lakeland, Fla., team doesn’t throw much but he’s still an elite receiver. Former Arkansas WR commit Anthony Evans is another one. As for others to watch, Wilson is definitely taking a close look at Georgia and then the Bulldogs have made a run at UCLA running back pledge Roderick Robinson with marginal success so far after losing out on top RBs Justice Haynes, a Georgia legacy, and Richard Young. Georgia is far from done in this class as coach Kirby Smart is one of the most aggressive recruiters out there.

*****

MIAMI

Samson Okunlola (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Hurricanes currently have the No. 11 class nationally with two five-stars committed in OL Francis Mauigoa and DL Jayden Wayne and coach Mario Cristobal is far from done. Five-star OL Samson Okunlola is very serious about playing at Miami and teaming with Mauigoa. The Hurricanes are making up ground with M’Pemba as well. Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain has Miami seriously in the running with Alabama and Florida so that’s another possibility. That’s not all. Miami got elite four-star receiver Jurrion Dickey to visit this summer and he loved the trip. He also teamed with QB commit Jaden Rashada on the Miami Immortals team this summer at the OT7 event in Las Vegas so there’s a connection that could be continued. Four-star sack machine Rueben Bain has Miami high on the list and he has family connections to the program. Gardena (Calif.) Serra speedster Rodrick Pleasant was just offered by the Hurricanes. At running back, three-star local recruit Christopher Johnson has Miami in his top two and it wouldn’t be a shock to see the Canes try to flip four-star Ohio State RB commit Mark Fletcher among others.

*****

TEXAS

Duce Robinson (Ralph Amsden)

Texas is sitting pretty with the fourth-best class in the country including the top-ranked QB Arch Manning and many others. It could still get better for the Longhorns but some work will need to be done. No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson seems more open than ever when looking at programs and he will be at Texas this season. He’s also been communicating with Manning and that connection could be instrumental in landing the elite two-sport prospect. Four-star receiver Jalen Hale is another one to watch especially because of the Manning connection. Texas is working hard to flip standout DB Peyton Bowen from Notre Dame and four-star Markis Deal is another possibility. It was a major surprise when four-star DB Jordan Matthews picked Tennessee over Texas and others so the Longhorns might not be done with him, either. A big season in Austin could be huge for recruiting as well.

*****

TEXAS A&M

Hykeem Williams (Matt Moreno/TrojanSports.com)