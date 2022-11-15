Not counting potential flips – and we all know many of those will happen leading up to the Early Signing Period – there are only 27 uncommitted prospects in the Rivals250 so roughly 10 percent of the best of the best remain available. In today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney looks at five schools who could finish the strongest with Rivals250 players leading into December.

ALABAMA

Ohio State is the main contender for five-star defensive end Keon Keeley but it looks like Alabama is still in very strong position to land the Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep standout although it’s not a done deal yet. After his decommitment from Notre Dame, the Crimson Tide looked like a lock until Keeley took multiple visits to Ohio State but that post-visit euphoria is over and Alabama is still in a good spot. Montgomery (Ala.) Carver teammates James Smith and Jaquavious Russaw look like a legitimate package deal, not like so many we’ve seen fizzle out over the years, and while Auburn and Georgia are still very relevant and Florida is trying to make a push it looks like Alabama has the best shot with those two. The Tide might not be done there, either. Alabama keeps trying to flip in-state four-star defensive end Kelby Collins, who could visit for the Iron Bowl and Miami (Fla.) Central four-star defensive end Rueben Bain is visiting that weekend among others.

*****

GEORGIA

Samuel M’Pemba (Rivals.com)

There will be other names that pop up as coach Kirby Smart closes out on Georgia’s 2023 class but the two to especially watch are five-star Samuel M’Pemba, who now looks like a virtual lock to the Bulldogs, and Venice, Fla., four-star defensive end Damon Wilson, who’s a little less of a sure thing. M’Pemba has Tennessee and Miami among others involved but after another impressive visit to Athens, it would be a shocker if the five-star edge rusher ended up elsewhere. Wilson looked good for Georgia but has now scheduled another visit to Ohio State. So the Buckeyes are absolutely a main contender here as his recruitment becomes more of a toss-up.

*****

LSU

Desmond Ricks (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

LSU could be loading up its secondary in an epic way if all the pieces fall the right way and it could include two five-star defensive backs. The Tigers are considered the front-runner for Desmond Ricks and Javien Toviano at this point but it still feels like Toviano is more of a sure thing at this point. Ricks could take multiple visits to Alabama before signing day and the reclassified five-star cornerback from Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy did admit this summer it would be hard to say no to Nick Saban. It’s definitely possible though since LSU has made such a major impression on him. There are others to watch as well but inside the Rivals250, Isaac Smith is one to watch. The Fulton (Miss.) Itawamba four-star has had LSU as his dream school and the Tigers seem to be getting more involved now.

*****

MIAMI

Samson Okunlola (Rivals.com)

It has not been a great first season for coach Mario Cristobal as the Hurricanes have a 5-5 record but it’s been an unforgettable recruiting class – if Miami can keep it together. Miami is the only program in the country with three five-star commits and it is ranked ninth in the team rankings even after losing four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada, who flipped to Florida in recent days. More firepower could be coming soon as Miami still looks best for five-star offensive lineman Samson Okunlola and the Hurricanes have to like their positioning for four-star sack master Rueben Bain from Miami (Fla.) Central. He’s liked The U for so long and his brother is on staff. Auburn, Alabama and others are after him as well.

*****

OHIO STATE

Matayo Uiagalelei