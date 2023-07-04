The commitment of five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott to Ohio State was a big surprise on Sunday but there are still lots of five-stars that have not made their decisions in the 2024 class. In today’s Tuesdays with Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney gives the latest on what he’s hearing with all those elite prospects:

Oklahoma has been the front-runner here for some time but in recent months Georgia has made significant in-roads in this recruitment and it could come down to the wire for the five-star defensive end. Nwaneri has more connections to the Sooners especially with former teammate Cayden Green recruiting him there but the success of the Bulldogs’ defensive linemen and development into the NFL - plus back-to-back national titles - cannot be understated. Tennessee, Missouri and others are also in this one. Prediction: Oklahoma

There have been significant rumors especially in the last few weeks that Texas has emerged as the front-runner in this recruitment after months of Simmons liking LSU a whole lot. Throughout his recruitment, the five-star defensive end from Duncanville, Texas has been complimentary of many teams but as it gets closer this one feels like a two-team race with the Longhorns pulling ahead. A commitment any day might not be out of the question. Prediction: Texas

Texas and Texas Tech have emerged as the major contenders here and over the last couple weeks it looks like the Red Raiders have actually become the clear front-runner in his recruitment. Rumors about a commitment have been going on for a couple weeks now but the Temple (Texas) Lake Belton standout still hasn’t pulled the trigger. It could come at any time but Texas is working hard to push things further. Prediction: Texas Tech

In recent weeks, Matthews told me “yes and no” when asked if Tennessee was truly his leader meaning that he had a ton of interest in the Volunteers but that he still wanted to take all of his visits. Well, all those trips are now finished and it looks like Tennessee remains in great shape. USC and Clemson seem to be the main competitors here as Georgia has tried numerous times to sway him without much luck. The others could be a surprise here but Matthews seems most comfortable in Knoxville. Prediction: Tennessee

Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Auburn and Florida State are the five finalists for the five-star safety with a commitment coming up in a few weeks. The Tigers have made a significant push here and Florida State appeals to him a lot with Ohio State and Alabama definitely contenders as well but Georgia still looks like the team here. So many top guys are recruiting him to Georgia, he’s had “every question answered” and it looks like things are just so much further along with the Dawgs. Prediction: Georgia

There is going to be talk about Michigan State and Stone really likes Miami with Florida also trying to get in this thing with the five-star defensive lineman but everything here comes back to Oklahoma. He’s from the state, any comments about his mother not wanting him at Norman were a little misguided and taken out of context and the Sooners have done everything possible to convince the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout that he could shine in their system. Prediction: Oklahoma

There is a top five for the five-star defensive end from Lake Cormorant, Miss., but Tennessee and Miami could be battling this one out until the end. Auburn and Ole Miss are the other main contenders with Florida State rounding out his top five but right now this looks like a two-team race between the Hurricanes and the Vols. Prediction: Tennessee

For months, the thinking has been that Oregon was so far ahead in this recruitment that maybe no team could catch the Ducks as he especially loved the coaching staff and the situation in Eugene but in recent weeks Georgia has made this one really interesting. The Bulldogs are not only pushing for Williams but are expected to land his teammate Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and if/when that happens that should help even more with the five-star linebacker. Prediction: Georgia

Playing with five-star teammate Jeremiah Smith at Ohio State seems like an option but Trader might also want to do his own thing as some close to him are pushing Miami to him and the message is resonating. The happy-medium school would be Florida State as Trader has a lot of interest in the Seminoles and it would keep him relatively close to home where he could also do his own thing but it looks like the Canes have the edge right now. Prediction: Miami

The five-star defensive end from Buford, Ga., is looking at an Aug. 22 decision date so there is still a ton of time left in his recruitment but as things stand in early July, Ohio State is the team to beat. Georgia and Alabama will absolutely not give up easily and Clemson is still right there but the Buckeyes have the edge right now, his relationship with position coach Larry Johnson is strong and that probably won’t change. Prediction: Ohio State

Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Miami and Auburn are the top five for Patterson but this very much feels like the Hurricanes are in control here. Patterson has always been interested in the Tigers and then the Big Ten programs have appealed to him a lot but Miami is the hometown team, he can play all over the place there and it seems like the Canes look best at this point. Prediction: Miami

Ohio State, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia and Maryland are the five favorites for the five-star defensive end but really this feels like a two-team race between the Buckeyes and the Gamecocks. South Carolina has done everything possible and hosted the Washington (D.C.) Friendship Collegiate Academy standout numerous times, building as strong a relationship with him as possible. But saying no to the Buckeyes is always difficult especially when legendary position coach Larry Johnson is working to get him. Prediction: Ohio State

