QUARTERBACK

Julian Sayin

Georgia commit Dylan Raiola held the No. 1 spot after not winning the Elite 11 but scoring the best at the all-important pro day during that event. But the race is getting tighter and he’s not a supreme lock for that top spot as Alabama pledge Julian Sayin has been phenomenal all offseason and was the winner of the Elite 11. Ohio State pledge Air Noland is a new five-star and I’m excited about this one. The Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes lefty quarterback had a huge junior season but then at the Elite 11 he was absolutely phenomenal and so consistent. He’s got a smooth, compact delivery and in Columbus his job will be made easier by elite receivers all around him. CJ Carr, the Notre Dame commit, remains under consideration and he gives off some Jared Goff vibes where he’s not overly spectacular but every throw is very nice and the ball gets where it needs to be. Michigan commit Jadyn Davis got bumped down to a high four-star as we’re concerned about his drastic dipping of the ball in his release. Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek scored the lowest of all 20 quarterbacks during the Elite 11 pro day but he still moved up because he’s relatively new to playing the position, we love his upside and his competitiveness, and he looked good otherwise. Trever Jackson also has a tremendous amount of upside and he threw the fastest ball at Elite 11. Florida commit DJ Lagway is one of the best-looking QBs in the class and he’s also under five-star watch but he has a little quirky release as well, which isn’t the end-all, be-all of rankings but something to consider.

RUNNING BACK

Kameron Davis

We didn’t make a ton of changes at running back or all-purpose back but they very well could be coming through senior seasons and especially at all-star events. Florida State commit Kameron Davis remains No. 1 at running back but Michigan pledge Jordan Marshall is my pick for the top back nationally and then Oklahoma commit Taylor Tatum, Penn State pledge Quinton Martin and Georgia commit Chauncey Bowens are all in the running. The best back nationally might be new Georgia pledge Nathaniel Frazier – and he might not even be the best running back on his own team. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout shares carries with 2025 standout Jordon Davison but Frazier is dynamic with the ball and he’s gotten jacked up this offseason to handle the SEC load.

WIDE RECEIVER

Jeremiah Smith (Rivals.com)

TIGHT END

Landen Thomas (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

This tight end group is absolutely loaded and while we have 13 in the Rivals250, it still might not be enough. There will be pressure on top-rated Florida State commit Landen Thomas at No. 1 because LSU pledge Trey’Dez Green is a physical specimen and multi-sport athlete but others could push much higher as well. No one looks better than 2025 reclass and Oklahoma commit Davon Mitchell. Nebraska commit Carter Nelson could be a Brock Bowers clone but maybe even more athletic (he does play 8-man football in high school though) and then Alabama commit Caleb Odom and others will be watched through their senior seasons. There are 29 four-star tight ends in the class. It’s loaded.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Brandon Baker (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

There are no five-star offensive linemen yet in this class which is rare but it’s also reflective that the offensive tackle spot is not exactly loaded like it’s been in previous years or how it looks to be shaping up in 2025. Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Brandon Baker is a phenomenal player as Texas, Oregon and others pursue him. But there is still lots of room for change toward the top with Guerby Lambert and Grant Brix as two players who could make things really interesting. The best offensive linemen might be interior guys as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy’s Jordan Seaton and especially Tampa (Fla.) Catholic’s Eddy Pierre-Louis have caught my eye. NFL teams could fall in love with Pierre-Louis’ power and speed, and then Notre Dame commit Peter Jones shouldn’t be forgotten about, either.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Colin Simmons (Rivals.com)

What I love about Texas commit Colin Simmons – and why fifth nationally might still be too low – is that he has a never-ending motor, he makes plays all over the field and those players always excel in college and beyond. He has most of the physical traits, too, but he doesn’t just rely on those to dominate. I still think he’s a top four or five player nationally. He leads the weakside defensive end rankings which are basically edge players who can be in space and then the other five-star is South Carolina pledge Dylan Stewart. Arizona commit Elijah Rushing has all the physical traits to be special and then Booker Pickett is someone to watch as well because he’s filling out and is a stat machine. At strong-side defensive end, new Missouri commit Williams Nwaneri leads the way and if we decide not to put a quarterback No. 1 in the class then Nwaneri would be under serious consideration since defensive end is such a primo position. But Kamarion Franklin is really elite and Eddrick Houston, the two other five-stars, came out guns blazing in a scrimmage this past weekend. There could be more five-stars since Georgia commit Joseph Jonah-Ajonye and Florida commit Amaris Williams among others are under consideration. Ohio State commit Justin Scott and David Stone are the lone five-stars at defensive tackle and it’s a group that could see movement but big senior seasons need to happen. From Nos. 3-10 in the position rankings, there could still be a significant amount of changes.

LINEBACKER

Justin Williams (Rivals.com)

Georgia commit Justin Williams is the best linebacker in the class, just someone who can do it all and has the physical makeup of an elite player in coach Kirby Smart’s defense. But Florida commit Myles Graham (who’s also an elite running back) is also high and he has elite traits as well if not the length and ranginess of some other linebackers. Although the position has been devalued in the NFL (only one linebacker was taken in the first round of this previous draft and none in the second) there are some players at that position who cannot be overlooked when considering new five-stars in the coming months. Leading the way are Sammy Brown (Clemson), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (Notre Dame) Dylan Williams (Oregon) and new Auburn commit Demarcus Riddick among others.

DEFENSIVE BACK

Ellis Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia commit Ellis Robinson is the lone five-star cornerback but that is far from settled as Florida State pledge Charles Lester and high four-star Kobe Black among others remain in the running for the top spot at the position. Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe’s speed keeps him high in the running as this group has a lot of depth but I’m not sure a ton of five-stars. Safety is absolutely loaded with Florida State commit KJ Bolden, Zaquan Patterson and new Alabama pledge Peyton Woodyard leading the way but Florida commit Xavier Filsaime and Texas pledge Jordon Johnson-Rubell could keep pushing toward the top of this list.

ATHLETE

Joshisa Trader (Rivals.com)