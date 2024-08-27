Content Loading

After a rash of commitments before the start of their senior seasons, only four five-star prospects in the 2025 class remain uncommitted. In today’s Tuesdays With Gorney, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney offers the latest on all four of them and makes a prediction on where they will end up. MORE GORNEY: Recruiting Rumor Mill | All-America Freshman Offense | Top 2026 QB Faizon Brandon sues over North Carolina's NIL restrictions

Jaime Ffrench (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

After an earlier commitment to Alabama didn’t work out following Nick Saban’s retirement, it looked like Ohio State could lead for the now five-star receiver from Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin. Neither program is now in the running for Ffrench, who has Texas, LSU, Miami and Tennessee as the front-runners. The word has been the Longhorns are the leader for Ffrench, who had a phenomenal offseason, and it seems like that is still the case as Texas has made him a priority for a long time and he loves the offensive system in Austin. Miami could make things interesting, especially if the offense kicks into high gear early in the season. No one is going to argue with LSU’s success at wide receiver, which includes two first-round picks in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas in April’s NFL Draft. Tennessee is recruiting incredibly well and the culture (plus the offense) seems to intrigue Ffrench a lot. Still, Texas has appealed to him for a long time and things only continue to pick up. Prediction: Texas

Elijah Griffin (Rivals.com)

I will never forget the first time I saw Griffin in person at the National Combine that coincides with the All-American Bowl in San Antonio as the five-star defensive tackle walked into the hotel wearing a Georgia sweatshirt. He seemed like a Bulldogs lock then and still does now. The only question is if the Savannah (Ga.) Christian Academy star, who’s expected at the neutral-site game between Georgia and Clemson, is so definitely heading to Athens, then why has he not pulled the trigger yet? Georgia has been recruiting Griffin for years and continues to be the top team but Miami and USC round out his top three. There is some mild optimism at both Miami and USC that those programs are still in the hunt but it’s clearly recognized that Georgia could be tough to beat. The five-star is from Pooler, Ga., and that’s less than four hours to Athens. UGA develops defensive linemen maybe better than any program. Too much adds up here. Prediction: Georgia

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng (Rivals.com)

A top five remains heading into the season as Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Florida round out the top programs. Owusu-Boateng has been pegged to the Irish for so long since his brother, Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah, played there and the five-star linebacker has shown so much interest in Notre Dame for so long. This feels like a battle between Notre Dame and Michigan as both Midwest programs have fought hard for Owusu-Boateng, who plays with a tough, fast and physical style. Counting out Ohio State and USC could be foolish and Florida is close to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, so there’s a familiarity there, but it looks like Notre Dame is 1A and Michigan is 1B right now. Prediction: Notre Dame

Justus Terry (John Garcia Jr./Rivals.com)