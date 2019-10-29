News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-29 10:58:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tune in: CaneSport Live

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

CaneSport Live presented by Sicilian Oven is being broadcast tonight from 8-11 PM (EDT) with CaneSport Publisher Gary Ferman and guests. ANd tonight's broadcast will feature a special guest: Athletic Director Blake James.

The show will have a Live Call-In format and will be driven by the fans.Tonight's show can be accessed at:

CANESPORT LIVE Live Broadcast

To participate in the show, call 563-999-3633

CaneSport Live will be rebroadcast on ITunes and is archived here: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/canesportradio

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}