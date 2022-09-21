"I like away games better. We don't really have much of a college atmosphere cause we play at Hard Rock. So we're about 25 minutes away from campus, so a lot of students don't go up most of the game, unless it's a big game. But that's why I like going into away stadiums and seeing that college atmosphere and playing there and making the crowd quiet."

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (TVD) is making waves on social media for comments he made in an interview with former NFL quarterbacks Jordan Palmer and Kyle Allen on their YouTube show, The Room . The leader of the Miami football team said that he prefers to play away rather than at Hard Rock Stadium due to the lack of fans:

Miami fans are known for their inconsistent showing to both college and professional games but the question is - was TVD fair with his statement of a lack of a 'college atmosphere'?

The last update from athletic director Dan Radakovich was that Miami sold over 35,000 season tickets for 2022. Despite continued drops in overall college football attendance, Miami saw an increase in season ticket sales. Prior to 2020, where COVID restrictions impacted the numbers, Miami was top 35 in attendance for the three prior seasons, getting as high as 22nd in the country with an average of 61,469.

In just two games this season, Miami has been able to bring out 56,795 fans for Bethune-Cookman and 46,422 fans for Southern Miss. Two subpar opponents to start the year and both games had over 70% of the stadium filled. The Southern Miss game also had a heat index of 110 and a temperature as high as 94-degrees for a noon game. Not exactly conducive for a 'college atmosphere'.

Hard Rock Stadium has a capacity of 64,767 and Radakovich said that only 47,000 season tickets are even available:

“The goal is to sell them all, 65,000 is capacity but after student tickets, visitor tickets and player parents, etc. our number is 46,000 or 47,000 we can sell.” That means Miami is not far off from being sold out completely. A season reaching double digit wins could make that possible as soon as next off-season.

Miami will never have a game like Saturday at Kyle Field where over 107,000 filled the stadium, but nearly 65,000 screaming fans chanting your name is better than most of the country.

Tyler Van Dyke is completing 62.3% of his passes this season throwing for 671 yards and three touchdowns to one interception.