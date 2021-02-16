CaneSport - Two freshmen will start at pitcher vs. UF; team excited about season

“Gil is doing good, got cleared to do everything,” hitting coach Norberto Lopez said.

3B Raymond Gil also can make a big impact coming off injury. Two years ago he hit .318 with 14 doubles, 13 homers, 39 runs scored and 44 RBI.

Vilar said looking ahead to the Gator weekend that “I think that’s the only series we’ve been talking about this past year, the only series we pretty much remember - two close games on Friday and Saturday we think we should have wone (last year). We’re excited to go up there and get some wins.”

“We’re going up there hungry, looking for a good weekend series.”

“They bring high level stuff, high velocity, off-speed pitches,” Toral said. “It’s a great opportunity for us going against a team like that that’s had a good past like that against us.

Toral is looking forward to facing the Gators and their outstanding pitching staff.

Another big bat: Alex Toral, who was the ACC home run king with 24 in 2019. He hit .296 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 16 games a year ago.

“We’re all excited, I’m super excited (to start the season),” Del Castillo said. “We’re opening up with Florida, the juices are going to be rolling, it’s going to be fun.”

That includes one of the nation's best MLB Draft prospects, catcher Adrian Del Castillo. The third-year catcher has hit .336 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 87 RBI over 77 career games played.

Miami has one of the most potent lineups in the country, with eight of the nine starting hitters back from last season.

“The situation that happened last year was a tough one that everyone was involved in,” DiMare said. “But we felt good about our team last year, that opportunity came and went. It’s been a long, long process.”

The bulk of that group returns intact, especially at the plate.

Last season, of course, ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Play was stopped in mid-March with Miami sitting at a 12-4 record.

Hopes are high at UM given the returning talent, and a recent poll of ACC head coaches saw the Canes picked the favorite to win the Coastal.

“Right out of the gate we’re going to get tested - a great opportunity for us to make a statement.”

“New challenges - we’re opening up on the road for the first time I can recall since 1997,” coach Gino DiMare said on Tuesday afternoon. “Playing the top ranked team which returns all its players. We have 20 new faces along with 15 returning guys. Our roster will be one of the smaller ones. This year unlimited (roster) due to COVID, the extra year of eligibility that some rosters are really stacked, some with 50, 45. But 35 is what we have. We feel very good about our depth both offensively and on the mound.

The upcoming series will give Miami - in a hurry - an idea just how it stacks up on the national scene. The Hurricanes are 4-16 in the last 20 meetings with the Gators and haven’t won a series against UF since 2014.

Baseball season is just about here, and for the Canes there’s no better way to start than at No. 1 ranked Florida this weekend. Miami, by comparison, is No. 11 in the Baseball America preseason poll.

New faces that can play an immediate role? DiMare has mentioned CF Chad Born (who will learn behind Jenkins to start the year), fifth-year Seton Hall OF transfer Christian Del Castillo (Adrian's brother) and utility man Adam Frank (also a transfer).

Of Christian Del Castillo, DiMare said, “Very consistent offensively, defensively, in every aspect. He’s been a guy that stood out to me.”

DiMare adds “We do have some other young guys that will be players to watch that I think will be very, very good players right out of the chute and very high picks a few years from now.”

Starting pitching might be more of a question mark than the hitters, with last year's starters Brian Van Belle, Chris McMahon and Slade Cecconi all turning pro.

In their absence UM is turning to veteran reliever Daniel Federman as the No. 1 starter. In his fourth year with the team, Federman had a 2.08 ERA last season with three saves and 11 strikeouts over 8.2 innings pitched as Miami’s closer last season.

Federman dropped almost 25 pounds of weight this off-season and worked hard on getting his pitch count up to prepare his arm for the starting job.

He said that four years ago when he arrived at UM he wrote on his goals sheet that he wanted to be a team captain and Friday starter. Now he’s both.

“He’s a veteran guy that’s been a jack-of-all trades for us, was our closer last year, has started some games earlier in his career,” DiMare said. “He feels much more comfortable as a starter, has always wanted to start. The guy is a striker thrower, throws three pitches for strikes.”

Federman says “it was a little bit of an adjustment” moving from closer to a starting role but that “I’m just excited for it.”

His take on the Gators’ lineup he will face in Game 1?

“Haven’t started quite yet (breaking them down) - same team as last year, a lot of good players,” Federman said. “I’ll sit down with J.D. (Arteaga, the pitching coach) and figure out a game plan. Have to execute the pitches that are called and go from there.”

The rest of the rotation?

DiMare said it’ll be Federman on Friday, then freshman Alejandro Rosario on Saturday and on Sunday freshman Victor Mederos.

Mederos throws in the mid-90s and Rosario can touch the high 90s.

“(Rosario) is one of the top recruits in the country, has been everything we thought he’d be and more,” DiMare said. “Throws a lot of strikes and more, has one of the better arms you’ve seen. Only 6-0, 6-1, 180 pounds.”

Of Mederos, DiMare said, “He’s another power arm, a bigger, more prototypical looking righthanded pitcher, 6-4, 215 pounds. A very, very good breaking ball, throws very hard.”

Arteaga said of the freshmen starters that “They throw strikes, are efficient, very competitive. Rosario, he’s a gym rat, always around. He’s learning, getting better every day. Same with Victor. The future is very bright for both.”

Rosario’s thoughts on facing the Gators in his first game?

“I’ve been in a lot of pressure situations, I’m a competitor,” he said. “I don’t care who is in the batter’s box, what team it is. I just go out there and compete.”

Mederos said of his major role on the team that “I’ve been working really hard. I’m very blessed to have this opportunity. … (Coaches and players) gave me a lot of pointers. Del Castillo says don’t do too much, do what you can do, you’re in the rotation for a reason. Pound the strike zone, don’t fall behind hitters and everything will work out.”

Del Castillo gave his blessing to the two newcomers as weekend starters.

“The two freshmen are lights out, have really good stuff,” he said.

With two freshmen starting pitchers whose first game will be at UF, DiMare says “the butterflies will be rolling, their first game in a UM uniform. I have no problem playing freshmen. … They’re extremely, extremely talented guys. How they handle (UF) will show me a lot.”

The mid-week starter?

“The fourth guy we don’t have to make that call as of yet, we have three weeks to go before we play our mid-week game,” DiMare said. “We haven’t picked one specifically and it could change.”

The new closer was expected to be USC grad transfer Ben Wanger, who had three saves and eight strikeouts last season while not allowing an earned run. But now it appears to start the year the closer role was won by Carson Palmquist (eight games pitched last season, 2.31 ERA, 15 strikeouts in 11.2 innings).

“Carson has been as dominating a pitcher as we’ve had here in a long time,” Arteaga said. “In the fall he was our pitcher of the year. And this spring he’s been amazing as well. Very confident in the back end there with him. A low three-quarter style lefthander, a different look, and not a soft thrower either. Getting to him the biggest difference we have is the amount of depth we have. We have JP Gates had a bounce back season on the mound last year (0.82 ERA in 14 appearances), throwing very well when the season ended. Ben Wanger coming in from USC last year, a preseason All-American as a closer and hitter. He’ll be a setup man to star the year.”

DiMare added that “We should be deeper in the pen. We have a number of guys we can go to that we feel good about. That’s where we stand right now with that.”

With a huge test in the first series against the Gators, UM hopes to come out of the gate quickly.

“It’s going to be exciting,” Toral said. “Playing against a rival school, Miami vs. Gainesville, it’s going to be a huge rivalry weekend. … Our first game of the season, everyone has that jitter, excitement to get back out there. It’s going to be fun. I’m excited to get out there and see how we compete against one of the bet teams in the country.”

* DiMare said no decision has been made on how many fans can attend home games, but he mentioned 20 percent capacity as a possibility.