CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami right-handed pitcher Andrew Walters joined illustrious company and outfielder Ian Farrow accomplished a milestone for the first time in his career Thursday afternoon.

Walters was tabbed a consensus Preseason All-American after collecting first-team distinction from the NCBWA, becoming just the fourth Hurricane to be a unanimous preseason pick in the last 15 years. Meanwhile, Farrow received his first career preseason All-America accolade, checking in on NCBWA’s second team.

The Hurricanes are one of two ACC programs with a pair of picks on the top two teams alongside Wake Forest.

The complete list of the NCBWA Preseason All-Americans can be viewed here.

A 2022 NCBWA Stopper of the Year Finalist, Walters paced the ACC with 14 saves, which ranked fifth nationally and 10th all-time in a single season at Miami. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound hurler totaled a 1.65 ERA and a .116 batting average against 32 2/3 innings.

Walters registered a 10.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio, tallying 62 strikeouts and just six walks. The fourth-year junior leads all returning Power Five arms in WHIP (0.58) and opponent batting average, among pitchers who threw at least 25 innings at the Division I level a year ago.

One of the top power-hitting transfers in the nation, Farrow enters his first campaign in the orange and green after a record-setting season at FGCU. The 2022 All-ASUN Second Team honoree blasted a program-record 21 home runs and 75 RBI in 58 games for the Eagles.

Farrow batted .322 and posted a 1.034 OPS, highlighted by a .624 slugging percentage. In conference play, the Merritt Island, Fla., native hit .360 and paced the league with 14 homers. Defensively, Farrow led FGCU with five outfield assists.

Miami begins its 2023 schedule against Penn State on Feb. 17 at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The first pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Courtesy of Josh White of Miami Athletics