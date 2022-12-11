Two Miami Commits Win State Titles This Weekend
Two of Miami's most recent commits secured championship glory this week as their teams won state championships in Georgia. Both teams had close results, but strong games from committed four-star defensive tackle Joshua Horton and three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam were key in helping their teams finish the season with a championship victory.
Horton once again had a strong performance as his team took a close, 35-28 win over Gainesville. Horton finished his streak of eight or more tackles at 12 games, picking up nine tackles to cap off his high school career. His presence in the interior of the defensive line held Gainesville to just 3.6 yards per carry.
Langston Hughes finished the season 15-0 and won the program's first state championship after coming so close last season. Horton has been part of a program overhaul, similar to what Miami needs, going 2-8 in his first season at Langston Hughes. They progressed each season, going 39-4 in the last three seasons.
Horton received his in-home visit a week ago from Head Coach Mario Cristobal, defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, and linebacker coach Charlie Strong.
Sandy Creek won on an extremely questionable touchdown call, but nonetheless, Pulliam and his team pulled out the victory, 21-17. He was all over the field, picking up six tackles, two tackles for loss and a pass break up as his defense held Cedar Grove to their lowest point total of the season.
This was total redemption for Sandy Creek, as they lost 49-34 back in late October to Cedar Grove. It was also one of the biggest upsets in the country - Cedar Grove was ranked inside the top 40 teams in the country while Sandy Creek was not even included in the national rankings.
Pulliam received a home visit from Cristobal, defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, and Strong after the victory.
