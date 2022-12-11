Two of Miami's most recent commits secured championship glory this week as their teams won state championships in Georgia. Both teams had close results, but strong games from committed four-star defensive tackle Joshua Horton and three-star linebacker Marcellius Pulliam were key in helping their teams finish the season with a championship victory.

Horton once again had a strong performance as his team took a close, 35-28 win over Gainesville. Horton finished his streak of eight or more tackles at 12 games, picking up nine tackles to cap off his high school career. His presence in the interior of the defensive line held Gainesville to just 3.6 yards per carry.

Langston Hughes finished the season 15-0 and won the program's first state championship after coming so close last season. Horton has been part of a program overhaul, similar to what Miami needs, going 2-8 in his first season at Langston Hughes. They progressed each season, going 39-4 in the last three seasons.

Horton received his in-home visit a week ago from Head Coach Mario Cristobal, defensive line coach Joe Salave'a, and linebacker coach Charlie Strong.