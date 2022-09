While the Miami Hurricanes are entering a bye-week after an upset loss at home to the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders . There are some upcoming commitment announcements this week, via a couple of high-profile targets the coaching staff has been pursuing for quite some time.

We have the latest on what to expect from both blue-chippers Tyler Williams and David Hicks before they are set to announce, along with a group of FutureCast Predictions in favor of the Hurricanes in the 2023 and 2024 classes in South Florida. Check the link out below for more.

- Canes Recruiting Update 9/26