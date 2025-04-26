Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami edge Tyler Baron was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (176th overall). The Tennessee transfer spent one season with the Hurricanes and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention. He saw action in all 13 games, and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (5.5). According to Rivals.com, Baron was a four-star prospect and the sixth-ranked strongside defensive end 109th overall prospect.

Baron spent the previous four seasons at Tennessee and totaled 139 total tackles (68 solo), 39 for loss, and 19 sacks in his five-year collegiate career (61 games).