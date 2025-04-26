Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami edge Tyler Baron was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft (176th overall).
The Tennessee transfer spent one season with the Hurricanes and earned All-ACC Honorable Mention.
He saw action in all 13 games, and tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (11) and sacks (5.5).
According to Rivals.com, Baron was a four-star prospect and the sixth-ranked strongside defensive end 109th overall prospect.
Baron spent the previous four seasons at Tennessee and totaled 139 total tackles (68 solo), 39 for loss, and 19 sacks in his five-year collegiate career (61 games).
Scouting Report
Fifth-year senior with the size and athleticism for consideration as an edge defender in odd or even fronts. Baron \possesses average upper and lower-body strength to battle blocks.
He doesn’t create fear with his rush quickness or skill level, but he’s an active worker with a slippery upper body that could foreshadow improvement in rush efficiency with more work. He moved inside as a sub-rusher at Tennessee, which could create an additional layer of alignment versatility.
Strengths
He possesses NFL size and the versatility to play with his hand down or standing up. Baron emerges from a three-point stance with low pads and a forward lean. He has enough length and physicality to establish a solid professional edge. Baron makes inside rush moves with smooth transitions off the edge.
Weaknesses
Baron plays with a narrow base, limiting contact balance. He was beaten by back-side zone blocks more than he should have. He takes excessive chances, leading to loss of containment outside.
Doesn’t have the speed to win the rush. Rush lacks creativity and fails to put tackles on the defensive—producing a below-average closing kick to run down scrambling quarterbacks.
Miami Athletics and NFL.com contributed to this report
