CaneSport.com

Center Tyler Gauthier said Sunday that he thinks the first two days of practice have gone well.

“The first day we tried knocking some rust off, today we came out with a little more effort, attitude,” Gauthier said.

Gauthier said the first team O-line has been pretty set but that the second and third teams have been shuffling players around.

“(Stacy Searels) is putting people at positions they wouldn’t normally play just to make sure they can if they had to do it,” Gauthier said.

The way the line looked at the start of drills:

RT

1st team Navaughn Donaldson

2nd team Za'lontae Hillery

RG

1st team Hayden Mahoney

2nd team Venzell Boulware

C

1st team Tyler Gauthier

2nd team Corey Gaynor

LG

1st team Jahair Jones

2nd team DJ Scaife

LT

1st team Tyree St. Louis

2nd team George Brown

Gauthier’s take on the depth chart?

“Anything can change - it’s competition,” he said.

* Asked about Boulware, who transferred in, Gauthier said, “Venzell is definitely a good player. We see him in one-on-ones, he’s doing really good blocking people. He comes out in team - for being here a short amount of time he really knows the playbook well. He’s able to make calls, help us out.”

* Gauthier praised QB Malik Rosier's understanding of the playbook.

""It's amazing - even if i have a mishap, Malik is instantly there to tell me, or vice versa," Gauthier said. "We're on the same page."

* Asked about DT Gerald Willis, Gauthier says he expects big things.

"I can't wait to see what he does this year," Gauthier said.