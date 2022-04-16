Tyler Van Dyke after Spring Game: "We had a great day"

After today’s Spring Game, starting QB Tyler Van Dyke made no bones about the fact that this was a very vanilla attack and defense.

“There are still a few things that are under wraps,” he said. “But we did a good job up front, were very physical, established the run game early. The defense played well too, making us work for our yards.

“I thought we had a great day.”

Van Dyke had a workmanlike effort, struggling with a couple of easy throws but also making some excellent downfield tosses and being hurt by some drops.

In all he hit on 21 of 33 passes for 191 yards and a TD (in the second half to a wide open Jacolby George).

“We missed some shots, threw a couple deep that didn’t connect,” Van Dyke said. “You’ll see during the season, we’ll connect on those.

“I feel I missed a few throws I’d like to have back. I had Jaleel (Skinner) down the sideline, Frank (Ladson) was wide open, wish I could have had that back. But it was a stepping stone for everyone.”

Van Dyke praised the potential of his receivers and says now “We have to keep focused. We’re going to have some time off - keep working, stay in shape.”

Van Dyke said throughout the 15 spring practices that the offense and defense “went back and forth,” with physicality stressed.

In the near future the team will get back in the weight room and looks ahead to summer work.

“We have to keep working, keep improving,” Van Dyke said.