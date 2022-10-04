Through the first four games, the offensive potency has seemed to be diminished by the lack of connection between Van Dyke and the new offensive scheme. According to TVD, he and Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce got together during the bye to resolve some of those issues:

"Just meeting a lot more. Getting in the meeting rooms a lot and watching film all together, telling them what I like and don't like. Trying to get that comfortable feeling with them on what type of plays we should run in the game. All that type of stuff and just being here more with them instead of watching film on my own."

Van Dyke said there were a few fundamental things he needed to work on and that the two coaches are on the same page. He also said he does have the ability to audible in this offense.

The lack of big plays in the offense has plagued the team, especially in the last two games and since wide receiver, Xavier Restrepo went down with a foot injury. He was asked about that inability to make those plays so far and a potential increase in tempo:

"Obviously you want to hit the deep balls, it's always fun to hit those. It excites everyone. We've been getting a lot of soft coverage, we have to take what they give us. Once they start coming up we have to hit the deep shots and hit those double moves. When the time comes we have to hit them and we need to do a better job of that."

Van Dyke on Miami having a hi-tempo offense:

"We are going to play more tempo. We need to hit more deep plays and more explosive players for that to happen. Once you get that 20 yard gain, yeah we'll go faster just because the defense is discombobulated. When we're not moving the ball well, there's no way we can run more tempo. We gotta figure out ways to beat them with the run and all that type of stuff. We just gotta get more explosive plays to run tempo."