Tyler Van Dyke and others speak to media ahead of clash with North Carolina
Tuesday's press conference gave us the first player-centered view since the bye week. There were appearances from quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, defensive end Jahfari Harvey, tight end Will Mallory and punter Lou Hedley.
Tyler Van Dyke is getting on the same page with Josh Gattis & Frank Ponce
Through the first four games, the offensive potency has seemed to be diminished by the lack of connection between Van Dyke and the new offensive scheme. According to TVD, he and Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Quarterbacks Coach Frank Ponce got together during the bye to resolve some of those issues:
"Just meeting a lot more. Getting in the meeting rooms a lot and watching film all together, telling them what I like and don't like. Trying to get that comfortable feeling with them on what type of plays we should run in the game. All that type of stuff and just being here more with them instead of watching film on my own."
Van Dyke said there were a few fundamental things he needed to work on and that the two coaches are on the same page. He also said he does have the ability to audible in this offense.
The lack of big plays in the offense has plagued the team, especially in the last two games and since wide receiver, Xavier Restrepo went down with a foot injury. He was asked about that inability to make those plays so far and a potential increase in tempo:
"Obviously you want to hit the deep balls, it's always fun to hit those. It excites everyone. We've been getting a lot of soft coverage, we have to take what they give us. Once they start coming up we have to hit the deep shots and hit those double moves. When the time comes we have to hit them and we need to do a better job of that."
Van Dyke on Miami having a hi-tempo offense:
"We are going to play more tempo. We need to hit more deep plays and more explosive players for that to happen. Once you get that 20 yard gain, yeah we'll go faster just because the defense is discombobulated. When we're not moving the ball well, there's no way we can run more tempo. We gotta figure out ways to beat them with the run and all that type of stuff. We just gotta get more explosive plays to run tempo."
Lou Hedley likely to return Saturday
Hedley seems to be fine after a pre-game injury held him out of the Middle Tennessee State game. On multiple occasions, he made the comment that he was "excited to get out there on Saturday". There was no definitive answer on if he would play Saturday and his other comments did leave his status open:
"Everything feels great. I'm taking the protocols, doing what the professionals are telling me to do and I'm trying to get better every day. That's pretty much where we're at right now."
North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye's mobility the focus for the defense
North Carolina freshman quarterback Drake Maye has been electric through five games, putting up nearly 1900 total yards 22 touchdowns with just one interception. Miami has not played a true dual threat through the first four games and with Maye averaging over 50 rushing yards per game, he fits the billing. Harvey said the focus of the defense is containing the freshman sensation:
"He's an electric player. He can throw it. He runs well, he can scramble outside the pocket, throw on the run. He's a great player, so we have to do a good job of containing him, getting after him on third down and stopping that run."