Tyler Van Dyke Makes Maxwell Watch List

Expectations are high for Tyler Van Dyke. The projected starting quarterback is a Heisman hopeful and today Van Dyke (TVD) was officially added to the Maxwell Award Watch List.

The Maxwell Award is presented to the College Player Of The Year at the end of the football season. It is named in honor of Robert “Tiny” Maxwell, a standout at Swarthmore College. The award has been given annually since 1936.

Van Dyke, a 6’4” 224-pound pro-style QB, is a third-year sophomore and is one of 11 ACC players on the preseason list for the 86th award. TVD is the first power-five quarterback since LSU’s Joe Burrow in 2019 to throw for 300-plus yards and three-plus touchdowns in six straight games.

If Van Dyke wins the award he would be the fourth to claim the award in the program’s storied history (Vinny Testaverde in 1986, Gino Torretta in 1992, and Ken Dorsey in 2001). Van Dyke, always looking to improve his game, was one of the participants at the Manning Passing Academy in June.

TVD finished the 2021 season with the ACC Rookie Of The Year Award throwing for 2,931 yards and 25 touchdowns and just five interceptions in just ten games, starting in nine of them. An accurate passer, TVD completed 62 percent of his passes, the sixth-best single-season mark in program history. Van Dyke feels confident going into this season despite high expectations.

“I try not to pay attention to it, but obviously I hear it,” said Van Dyke regarding the media hype surrounding him after the Miami Hurricanes spring game. “I don’t feel the pressure. I’ve been playing football since I was a young kid. It’s the same thing. Now it’s just with a bunch of people watching. With the experience last year, I feel really confident now. I feel like there’s no pressure.”



