CaneSport.com

After Day 1 St. Louis wants to see mental game improve for O-line
LT Tyree St. Louis said after the fall’s opening practice Aug. 4 that “It feels amazing. … It feels good to come out here and get ready for the real season, put the helmet back on, putting pads on in a few days. It feels really good to come out and get actual work.”
His take on how the O-line did today?
“We did really well but it’s definitely a lot of things we have to pick up on, mainly the mental side - mainly missed assignments, jumping offsides a few times,” he said.
* Of sophomore Navaughn Donaldson, who is moving from RG to RT, St. Louis said, “He’s lost a lot of weight, got more flexible - he’ll be fine by the time the season comes around.”
* Asked about transfer guard Venzell Boulware, St. Louis said, "He's very eager, he came in with a purpose to try and play. ... He's trying to do his best out here. It's very different coming from Tennessee, a different program, different system and a very different location. But he's doing very well with it."
The offensive line depth chart:
RT
1st team Navaughn Donaldson
2nd team Za'lontae Hillery
RG
1st team Hayden Mahoney
2nd team Venzell Boulware
C
1st team Tyler Gauthier
2nd team Corey Gaynor
LG
1st team Jahair Jones
2nd team DJ Scaife
LT
1st team Tyree St. Louis
2nd team George Brown