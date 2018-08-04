CaneSport.com

LT Tyree St. Louis said after the fall’s opening practice Aug. 4 that “It feels amazing. … It feels good to come out here and get ready for the real season, put the helmet back on, putting pads on in a few days. It feels really good to come out and get actual work.”

His take on how the O-line did today?

“We did really well but it’s definitely a lot of things we have to pick up on, mainly the mental side - mainly missed assignments, jumping offsides a few times,” he said.

* Of sophomore Navaughn Donaldson, who is moving from RG to RT, St. Louis said, “He’s lost a lot of weight, got more flexible - he’ll be fine by the time the season comes around.”

* Asked about transfer guard Venzell Boulware, St. Louis said, "He's very eager, he came in with a purpose to try and play. ... He's trying to do his best out here. It's very different coming from Tennessee, a different program, different system and a very different location. But he's doing very well with it."

The offensive line depth chart:

RT

1st team Navaughn Donaldson

2nd team Za'lontae Hillery

RG

1st team Hayden Mahoney

2nd team Venzell Boulware

C

1st team Tyler Gauthier

2nd team Corey Gaynor

LG

1st team Jahair Jones

2nd team DJ Scaife

LT

1st team Tyree St. Louis

2nd team George Brown