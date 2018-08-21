CaneSport.com

Starting LT Tyree St. Louis says he watches “a lot” of NFL film.

And there’s one lineman in particular he’s zeroed in on to study: Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith.

“Everyone has one specific lineman they watch whether it be here on the offensive line at Miami or even some places at some other schools,” St. Louis said. “The reason I picked him is because our height and size kind of match up. He’s 6-5, I’m 6-5. He’s about 310, I’m a little heavier, 315. And the main thing with him is he’s a technician. He definitely has all the athletic traits he could to just plan and do whatever he wants, but everything by him is technique sound. Because of him I think I have some of the same athletic traits he does but I’m going to focus on being a true technician.”

* Asked about DJ Scaife’s progress (Scaife is playing guard/tackle and is currently the first lineman slated to come off the bench into games), St. Louis said, “The main thing is his aggressiveness ,and he’s good with his hands also.”

* St. Louis said “it’s been fun” helping the younger linemen progress.

“I’m trying to help everyone,” St. Louis said.

* With the team beginning Tuesday’s practice in the IPF before moving out into the sun and heat, St. Louis said, “It’s been amazing. I waited three-and-a-half year for that. Most of us are from South Florida, we’re fine with practicing in the heat. Being able to go inside and get some rest to your body, focus, and finishing the team plays outside definitely helps a lot.”