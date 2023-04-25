It's been quite a journey for both Tyrique Stevenson and Will Mallory, who both hope to hear their name called this weekend during the NFL Draft.

Stevenson played two seasons at Miami after two years in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs appearing in 46 games.

At Miami, Stevenson recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups while making 21 starts.

At the NFL combine, Stevenson ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and has the versatility to play corner or safety. He shared his experience at the combine with CanesCounty.com. Stevenson also had a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl practice week. The Miami-Dade County native has put in the effort to drop weight to help his draft stock. Stevenson was high as 220 pounds when he arrived at Miami.

"I started this process in the 207-210 range, now right now I'm 197-196. Just changed my eating habits. Just changed the way I go about everything. The nutrition. Really just watch what I put in my body."

The Miami Southridge alum is projected to be a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks according to NFL.com.

"Honestly I'm over that to be honest," said Stevenson on if it mattered where he is selected in the draft. "I really don't have a preference. I just been putting in work for so long and I've been playing football forever. I just love the game of football at the end of the day. So whatever opportunity that I'm blessed with, whatever selection I get picked, I'm just going to give my all once I'm there."