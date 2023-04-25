Tyrique Stevenson and Will Mallory - Miami's NFL Draft hopefuls
It's been quite a journey for both Tyrique Stevenson and Will Mallory, who both hope to hear their name called this weekend during the NFL Draft.
Stevenson played two seasons at Miami after two years in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs appearing in 46 games.
At Miami, Stevenson recorded 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 11 pass breakups while making 21 starts.
At the NFL combine, Stevenson ran a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash and has the versatility to play corner or safety. He shared his experience at the combine with CanesCounty.com. Stevenson also had a stellar performance at the Senior Bowl practice week. The Miami-Dade County native has put in the effort to drop weight to help his draft stock. Stevenson was high as 220 pounds when he arrived at Miami.
"I started this process in the 207-210 range, now right now I'm 197-196. Just changed my eating habits. Just changed the way I go about everything. The nutrition. Really just watch what I put in my body."
The Miami Southridge alum is projected to be a second-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks according to NFL.com.
"Honestly I'm over that to be honest," said Stevenson on if it mattered where he is selected in the draft. "I really don't have a preference. I just been putting in work for so long and I've been playing football forever. I just love the game of football at the end of the day. So whatever opportunity that I'm blessed with, whatever selection I get picked, I'm just going to give my all once I'm there."
In his senior season, Mallory set career highs in receptions (42) and yards (538).
At the NFL Combine, Mallory posted a 4.54 in the 40 fastest among tight ends.
"I think they're are getting a guy who's willing to do whatever they ask of," Mallory said. "On offense, all phases, special teams, is more than willing to do whatever they ask for to help the team. That's what I wanted to preach to all the teams and let them know when you get me I'm giving all I have and whatever they ask for."
Mallory finished his five-year career with 115 receptions, 1,544 yards, and 14 touchdowns - second-most by a tight end at Miami (Clive Walford). Mallory was graded as the top tight end at the senior bowl according to Pro Football Focus.
The Jacksonville native is projected to be selected in the 5th round by the Houston Texans according to NFL.com.
"It's relieving to be finished with this process," Mallory said. "At least the physical side of this, to get back in football shape, get ready to play and just hope for an opportunity. I obviously dreamed of this moment. You got to keep putting the work in and get that opportunity and make the most of it."
Miami is looking to double its draft production from last season as Jonathan Ford was the only selection in 2022.
The NFL Draft is scheduled for this weekend with the first round scheduled for Thursday, April 27th, the second and third rounds scheduled for Friday, April 28th, and the 4th through 7th rounds on Saturday, April 29th.
