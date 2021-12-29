Tyrique Stevenson Blog: 50-50 if I'll be back, I'm still figuring it out

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about a big decision he has to make on whether to come back or turn pro early:

I’M STILL FIGURING OUT MY FUTURE

I’m thinking about what’s the right decision as far as the football thing goes, either declare for the draft or make sure I return back here and finish out with my degree. It hasn’t really been hard on me, I’m just making sure to stay down to the basics really. It’s going over the postiiv es and negatives of each one to make sure I make the right decision. It's no problem if I have to come back here and be a leader again, or take a new step and head to the league. I’m keeping it down to the real simple things on if I’ll stay or come back. I haven’t talked to coach Cristobal or anyone in the building about it - once I run all the information I get from scouts and everything then I’ll decide. It’s right now 50-50. I have to talk to my mom about stuff, let her get Christmas out of the way, been with the family. Now we’ll talk about it and make sure I get everything that I need.

WHO I’M LEANING ON TO DECIDE

A few people have been helping me, but it’s a thought process I have to be true to myself about. I’ve talked to my mom about it briefly, but she doesn’t understand the ins and outs of it so I make sure she understands just the basics about it. So far I’ve talked to a few coaches, a few older family members about it to make sure I make the right decision, go out there and do what’s best for me and my family. I’ll find out my draft status, am going to talk to coach Baez - he said he’ll be able to provide me with some pieces of information. As for coach Cristobal, we met briefly, we didn’t talk about a lot of things. It was introductions, wasn’t the meting I’m waiting to have with him. It was a few things, pros and cons from last year’s team he thinks I should know. I’d talked to him during the recruiting process but this was my first time meeting him up close. He’s a great guy, well spoken. The conversation we had, he is very into being on time, being early, and he’s really about the culture of the team.

THE PROS OF COMING BACK

The plusses, I come back and I’m a veteran in college football again, have a real impact on the team, just be a great leader on a brand new team with a brand new staff. Just start off with a great senior year. Being able to be a team leader, that would be one of the positives of me coming back. I feel my leadership can provide a lot, a lot of wisdom and maybe answers to the questions they might be scared to ask somebody else. And as a player I can get better. I feel like as long as I stick to the basics and what got me here I’d be able to make sure I got better and better every time I stepped on the field. I want to improve my mental side of the game, understanding route concepts.

MY INJURY

I had to have a cleanup surgery, it wasn’t that much of a deep surgery. There isn’t really a time frame to be back but I’ll be good by spring, it’s nothing too serious. Just a small rest and then depending how things go I’d be able to do anything. It’s really about taking care of your body, making sure your body is real good. I feel I did a good job with m body this year because of the effort I wanted to play with all season, the strain I wanted to play with on the field. I’m proud of the effort I put out, can add a few more additions to my game to make sure I’m better every time I step out. I feel I played a great year for my first time being out there every single game.

WHAT THE LAST MONTH HAS BEEN LIKE FOR US