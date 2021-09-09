Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Can't view first game too harshly

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Alabama game and its aftermath:

WE FELT GOOD HEADING INTO THE GAME

Oh, I felt ready going into the Alabama game. We felt good about the game plan we had going in. We believed in what coach Diaz had put out for us, believed the coaching staff would put us in the right position to win. I told the team it would be a real physical game. These aren’t little people. You’re playing real life grown men. Even though some might be younger than us, we’re playing real grown men. They’re big and they are coming to run the ball basically. And then they came out throwing. I was expecting them to help Bryce and build his confidence up by making the simple throws, the throws he felt comfortable with, but also running the ball. They played it differently, were more aggressive.

MY MINDSET FRIDAY NIGHT BEFORE THE GAME

Friday what was going through my mind was `Show the world.’ I felt the world took a nap on me because of the position I was in at Georgia. And my thing was not use the game as a coming out party, but to showcase `I’m still here and I’m back no matter where I’m at, what position I’m at on the field.’ On the plane going there, the whole plane ride I was just going over plays, looking at film and making sure I was mentally prepared because I felt I was physically and emotionally prepared. But just mentally, I wanted to be sharp as far as the plays they are going to run. Once we landed the plane, I put my phone on DND and it was game time from when we landed there till we took off. I always put my phone on DND. Friday after 5:30, nothing else should matter except the game. Before that I talk to my girlfriend and I call my mom to hear their voice - I’ll call them, they ask if I’m ready, we have our little pep talk and that’s it. Outside noise, there’s a lot of distractions on social media. Once you stop reading what people say and just lock in, put the game plan in your mind, visualize plays you make, it changes your mentality completely. There were a lot of cameras off the plane, but I’m kind of used to it coming from Georgia. They always had a camera somewhere. I was already locked in, head down ready to get on the buses and go through these meetings. It was straight from the airport, straight into the stadium for walkthroughs. Once we got to the stadium, a lot of guys were shocked by it. They were amazed. I was like `I just left it playing there at the end of last year, might as well pick up where I left off.’ Someone who had never been to Atlanta, in that stadium, it was a lot of guys’ first time being in it. There was first time shock. It’s a really nice stadium. They had the top open, that was a surprise for me, too, I never played with the top open. It can be intimidating because it was intimidating for me my first game there against LSU. Very intimidating. I had never been on that kind of a big stage and having more fans surround you. Just being on that type of stage is very intimidating, but I felt the guys got all their jitterbugs out during that walkthrough, taking their videos. I felt the team dealt with the intimidation well. Then we went to the hotel and had meetings. We had dinner, another walkthrough and they gave us enough time to talk to our family and get treatment. Then it was bed check.

THE MOOD THE NIGHT BEFORE THE GAME

The night before the game everybody was excited, locked in, everybody was ready. I could feel it in the room. People started to notice like this is a big game, it’s here. It’s only a couple of hours away. Everybody was mentally locked in. We kind of took the approach that they just won the national championship but the players that actually won it, some are there and some not there. So we took it as playing another game and competing as a unit.

GAME DAY

They woke us up early and instead of eating breakfast they took us down and did a few stretches just to wake us up before making us wake up early and eat. We prayed, ate breakfast and then had a couple more position meetings, a couple more meetings with coach Diaz, a couple more meetings as a defense. Then it was off to the stadium. The meetings were very motivational, coming out and going over the basics. And Coach Diaz was just letting us know that we are enough, that we’re ready, that there’s nothing we haven’t gone over and there’s nothing they can do that’s too impossible. We went over everything. The bus ride to the stadium there was traffic, it was kind of slow. I was locked in just listening to music, going over the plays in my head, visualizing plays I should make, just being ready for the game. The mood of the team from the first meeting until we got to the stadium - everyone was locked in and excited. We pulled up to the stadium and that was the first time for these guys and myself to walk in front of our fans. There was a bunch of excitement there. Me, I’m used to that. It was `Smile and wave, boys, show the fans some love,’ but at the same time it’s business. Once we got past that, in the locker room, everybody had their game face on and everybody was ready to go. The excitement was in the air and it felt great. Any game is a big game to me. That's because one play can be your last play, so you have to take every play the same. You have to play your heart out because you never know when God decides to take this game away from you. So I treat every opportunity the same, every game is a big game no matter the team. Inside the locker room before the game, everybody was really locked in. We weren’t playing music, everybody was in their own world, getting ready. Guys were getting stretched out, some were listening to music already dressed out before the game. We were ready for this game. As far as being a student-athlete and football player, in any program you’re juggling school, practice, plays, meetings, can’t be late for anything. We are held to a higher pedestal than a lot of people. Coming out of the tunnel, the mindset is really `It’s time to get paid.’ We put in all the work, have been coming in daily and hitting, chopping wood. It’s time to get paid for it now.

NO FINGER POINTING

Honestly you never know how a game will take a swing. For us we want to come out as a defense, play hard, give it our all no matter what team we’re playing, no matter the logo. From early spring for me it was `Let’s start getting ready.’ Because SEC, it’s not predominantly pass. It’s predominantly run and they’re going to do it no matter what or who. So let’s get ready for this physical game, your body will be hurting after this game because they are ground and pound, that’s what the SEC is and what they’re coming to do. We had gone over all their route concepts. But when things hit the fan, it kind of messed up a lot of guys. It’s first game. There were a lot of jitterbugs out there. I’m pretty sure because I was kind of nervous getting in also. Things didn’t swing our way, but nobody pointed fingers. Everybody just took it on the chin, we came back to the sideline everybody communicated, were like we can’t let that happen again. It wasn’t really a surprise they threw coming out to start the game. Going over the scouting report, we knew Bryce has a nice arm. And that he has a bunch of fast receivers. They are going to do what they do. It’s what they did last year, the same route concepts, the same patterns they showed last year, they did in the first game. We’d went over that a lot. During the game the mindset was keep pushing no matter what the score, what was going on - keep pushing. You take every play serious, treat every play as your last. There’s a level of once you step on that field, you give it your all. You should be tired, should be exhausted, should want to go to sleep after a game because you just played your all. It was a couple of errors here and there. We went back to the drawing board, took it on the chin, took it as a man that we have to fix it because it happened in Week 1, may happen Week 2, Week 8 they may come back to the same plays. So we took that as we knew what we got beat on and now someone else is going to use it. So let’s get on top of this so when it happens again we can just shove it back in whoever’s face is trying to do it.

9 TACKLES ON THE STAT SHEET

I don’t think I ever had nine tackles at Georgia, the most was five or six. It’s something I’m used to, coming up and being a physical guy. After the game it was `We have to go back to the drawing board, get better as a defense.’ We had a bunch of chinks in our armor that we need to patch up, come together and gel more, understand each other more and get the feeling of how each other play so we can be a better defense. I try to keep the peace good, everybody’s mindset the same, because once you have one bad mindset that can spread to another person. It spreads like that. I try to just come around and everybody keep your head up. You’re not going to win them all, it’s not going to be the prettiest loss. But we still have an opportunity to go out there and play the next play.

REVIEW OF MY PLAY

I looked at my cuts and went over it with the coaches. We agreed on a lot of things that I need to work on moving forward. Then we put that game behind us. I keep those notes with me. I have a lot more to grow. I felt like my performance was just okay because I know I can do better. I know I can provide more than what I did for this defense, and that’s my goal.

WHAT LIES AHEAD

When we got back to Miami everybody was hurt from the loss. Losing isn’t fun. But once we landed nobody was pouting. Nobody was pointing fingers. Everybody’s mindset was `It is what it is, get back to the drawing board and let’s get right for App State. We have to put this behind us. It hurts, but put it behind us and get ready for the next game.’ We can’t take the first game harsh. If it was swinging the other way, it would be a whole different conversation. So you have to take what happened and run with it, put it in the bag, keep it back there, keep the notes in your head and keep pushing. The motto for this week is `Keep pushing.’ Every week will be `Play the next play.’

HOME OPENER WILL BE SPECIAL TO ME