Tyrique Stevenson Blog: FSU brings out another level of competitiveness

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Georgia Tech game and its aftermath:

WIN WAS GREAT, BUT HAVE TO BUILD OFF IT

Winning, it’s great. We all love the feeling of getting those wins, but also understand that we have to keep building off this, not let ourselves get too complacent with this. We have to keep building it, keep making sure that we get better each week, keep making sure that we just get better as a whole team each and every week. We’re winning now, but we did lose games that we knew we should have won the majority of them. Things happen. We came up short. But let’s make sure we get better each week, make sure these games aren’t close and are winning by a lot so we can be happy about winning and the way we’re performing. This is just a game of inches. Against Georgia Tech, just a couple of plays that fell our way and a couple that could have fallen their way would have made the whole game a different outcome, different emotions. Just throughout the game you always get this feeling like `Will this play come up and bite me later?’ Or `Will this play affect us in the long run?’ You just do your best, make sure you’re on top of your game, but make sure you don’t make the mistake that will bite the team in the long run. For the young guys, us older guys are doing a lot better job of explaining it and breaking it down to them as they’re growing up in this college world, actually participating in college games. You have to control what you can control, do what the coaches call and just do your job. That just shows you how close this game can really be. All game we were dominant and making just one simple mistake, a missed tackle, somebody being outside of their gap. Anything can happen. We gave up a couple of touchdowns like that. We’re trying to make sure we’re always on our best game at all times, making sure we always understand the details, even the little ones, making sure that we exploit everything. As for the defense, just coming into this game I felt the defense as a whole was starting to understand each other’s role more. We are starting to understand each other’s jobs and where your help is coming from, why you missed this tackle, what leverage to use and what shoulder to use when you tackle. I feel these last three weeks we’ve been putting up everything the coaches are coaching and preaching. I feel like we are just coming together as a team and putting that together.

I’M PLAYING PHYSICAL … BUT THAT CAN CAUSE SOME PAIN

I'm a physical player. It’s just I feel that’s who I am even from younger years. Playing linebacker or the nickel in high school, there were things that involved me being physical. I feel like I took that part of my game, adapted it and I do a great job at being physical because that’s one of my main attributes that I bring to the table when I’m on the field. I don’t know where that comes from, but I started off playing multiple positions as a child, and as I grew up and got into high school my actual first position on the JV squad was linebacker. And I felt like just playing that position helped me release a lot of aggression and stuff like that. I’ve always been aggressive, physical and bigger. I started playing the game of football because I saw older kids on the street, my older cousins doing it. I don’t know where the aggression comes from, but that’s part of this game, being physical and making sure you outwork your opponent and that your opponent quits before the game is over. Playing physical, that can hurt. You’re putting your body on the line, just the game of football you never know what position or what play might be your last. So you go out there every play and let loose, play the game you were born to play. This last game I got banged up a little. They called my number, asked me to do what I do best which is blitz. I came down awkwardly and I came down right on top of my shoulder which just sent a huge pain signal which caused it just to go numb a little bit. I had to relax a little, make sure I could feel my arm. Once I did we checked up, took it to the locker room to make sure I didn’t break it or anything like that. Once we came back out everything was all good. I wouldn’t say it was a stinger, because I had a stinger earlier in the game. But the way I fell I maybe popped my shoulder in and out a little, maybe something like that to cause the pain that I felt. Because I’d felt a stinger before - it goes down your arm and it’s gone the next 10 or 15 seconds. Just when I came down on my shoulder it felt different, a lot of pain compared to an actual stinger. The first thing I thought after that was relax, don’t think too bad about it because you might cause a lot of unnecessary panic on yourself. So think about it as something you got over before, keep it out of your mind and make sure you are all healthy and all good. Pain is always part of the game. You have to accept that. Being a defensive player you have to accept that because you have to out-physical another grown man for 100 yards to keep them out of your end zone. When I decided to join defense, I decided to sign up for the physical and the most pain. I don’t really feel the pain that shoots through my body till after the game because you’re so locked in and zoned in. I just try not focus on everything else that really matters, and focus on things that can contribute to winning the game, sacrificing my body for the team. But I feel everything after the game and after you take that shower, get home, that’s when I feel the pain and start to understand where the pain is coming from in my body. So Sunday we come in and lift and it might sound like the dumbest thing ever but you feel good after you lift. It just releases all the soreness and tightness in your body. It might not feel as pleasant while you’re doing it, but later in the day you feel your body loosening up, not as tight as usual. And just going to treatment, make sure your body is okay because starting Monday it’s a whole new week, a new opponent, new scouting report. It’s a quick turnover and you have to be able to adapt to handle that quick change, On Sunday in the training room it’ll depend on what part of your body is hurting, but we have massages, hot tub, have all our trainers and staff in there on point and waiting on you to walk in. Whatever’s hurting they take you by yourself and make sure they find out what’s hurting and do certain things to be specific on that area to make sure it isn’t as sore, bothering you as much. Every day you start to feel better. Thursday and Friday you feel your freshest, you do everything throughout the week and stay constant with the training room, weight room, stuff like that. These coaches here, they take care of us, try not to put a lot on our bodies with practice, don’t run us into the ground. They are conscious of who’s hurt and what’s going on with every player here. The trainers are a very big part, they make sure you’re in the training room taking care of your body because this is a physical and dangerous game. Having them with the knowledge there, they make sure they’re on top of everything. The trainers are a big asset to this game. In high school, a couple of my trainers told me `You need to start taking care of your body.’ I didn’t understand what that meant until I got to college, started going against bigger people, people more physical than me. You play the game of football and your body is what actually helps you continue to play. So your body is your temple, your money-maker so You have to take care of it and make sure everything is okay so you can come out every weekend and just be dominant. Coaches plan practice a week ahead, because if we play a hard-nosed physical team that means we have to make sure our bodies are okay to handle that team. But you switch it up. If you’re playing Virginia or another team that’s going to pass it 50 times, you don’t do that much banging because you’re worried about their passes, how you’re going to stop this, what coverage helps with that. Mentally I’m always ready to play. Come Saturday yeah, I walk in the locker room and look at it as go time. No questions asked, put that helmet on and go out and do what I do best.

IT’S FLORIDA STATE WEEK

This is a very exciting week for me. I’ve been to the games, games where Miami won. Coming into it, this is a very exciting week. My first one, I know the hype and tension that’s around this game. I just know going out there that this is just going to be one game to remember. When I was being recruited, I went to FSU many times, met with coach Taggart and before coach Taggart went up there and worked out with coach Jimbo. So I’ve been up there. But I’ve never been to a game there, just camps, campus visits, one or two practices. Never a game, so this is my first time in that stadium while it’s packed out. The rivalry, it brings out another level of competitiveness that you have. Just going into a regular game you don’t know anybody. A rivalry you know you have to step it up, go harder earlier in the week so it’s easier come Saturday. So this week I’m going into the training room, making sure my body’s okay. In practice, I'll just do the little things, hit in practice and make sure I run my feet, run back to my spot, give it a full go because if I’m tired now it’ll be easier Saturday. It’s very exciting and will be exciting all week. But once the game comes all that goes out the window and it’s time to get paid. As for Florida State, they have two quarterbacks that are very good. Jordan Travis, he brings a lot to the table and can make plays with his feet. I tell the team that because we’re Miami we’re going to get everybody’s best game regardless of how much they lost by last game or the game they played. We get everybody’s best just because of the logo that’s on us. That means we have to come out and play our best game always. We know who should come out on top, and what we have to do. Coming into this game I was telling guys all eyes will be on this game. It's an ESPN game, packed. Everybody’s eyes will be on this. This is a game a lot of people will talk about, a game you remember years and years from now. So let’s go out there and play our best.

