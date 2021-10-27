Tyrique Stevenson Blog: It felt great to finally win

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the win over NC State and its aftermath:

It felt great to win. All the hard work, all the talks and all the motivational speeches, everything we went back to, the littlest details - it felt great to have it pay off at the end. It just felt great. We had a tough four weeks. Losing, having a bye week, then losing again. Just all that builds up adversity. For us to go out there and do everything we needed to do - we made a few mistakes but made more plays than mistakes, to have that falling our way just was a great feeling. I felt with everything that was going bad we all kept a level head, the same mindset, the main thing the main thing, never let it slip away. One thing I can say, the last few weeks we never let it get to the point where people were pointing fingers. Once people point fingers, you divide as a team, and I felt we did a great job just staying together as one unit even through the rough four weeks we had. It’s very hard to keep everyone happy if they’re not playing. Because everyone has a different opinion. Even the players, some that are playing might point a finger, the players that might not be playing might have a negative attitude, feel they can do better. Even with the scout team, they got why we’re doing a lot of stuff. A lot of emotions and energy goes into it. Just having that many guys and having us able to preach the same lessons and keep the younger guys and the older guys on the same page and at the same mindset was great. I felt like our guys showed a lot of maturity. We handled everything very well. You can’t stop your parents or uncle or anybody from calling you and putting things into your head that they feel will work. But they’re not in the building, don’t understand the process we’re going through, all the hard work we put in. I just felt that was our guys maturing, blocking out the other noise and sticking to the course. I feel like each week we’re getting better, are coming together more and more as a team. We are understanding each other on a personal level and on the football level. I feel every guy here is coming together, just building a strong brotherhood. We are understanding that we have to go out and do our job, I’ve got your back and you’ve got my back. And the team last week, it just felt different coming into the team meeting Tuesday. We all sat down and I felt we all just matured - `We are in these close games because of the mistakes we made, the things we do.’ And `If we clean this up we can play with anybody in college football and have a great, great chance to beat them.’



WE HAD A TALK IN THE LOCKER ROOM BEFORE THE GAME

It honestly felt different - we all came up as a team, dismissed the coaches, spoke to each other. We wanted everybody to feel the energy. And everybody felt the energy. I just felt like going into this game everybody was more prepared than anything. In the locker room before the game we all came up, said what had to be said. We broke off, defense said what it had to say. We knew we had to come out and play a great game, come out and stop what they do. North Carolina State wasn’t a complicated team, but what they did, they did it well. They just really like playing big boy football. If you can’t stop it, you can’t stop it. We knew that coming into this game, we just all were on the same page to stop it. And during the week we had great practices. There was no pouting, the attitude was positive, everyone was out there willing to work. We went after the problems that were causing us to lose, cleaning them up, coming out and playing as a good team and I felt everybody worked for that this week.

THE STRATEGY ON D

Every week, if you want to have a chance to beat a team, you have to stop their run game. It felt like coming into this week there wasn’t very much that was complicated. We knew what they were going to do, and they knew we knew what they were going to do and they still lined up in it. You take that as a sign of disrespect, and I felt our D line and linebackers did a great job at just taking that responsibility and making sure that they got all the runs down pat. I saw from the first snap, those boys were on top of everything, ready to go. We came out, real physical. We worked on getting real physical that week, just showing the opponent that we’re here to play all four quarters.

EVALUATING MY PLAY

I feel being physical is a part of my game. If I show that I’m physical, they have to do something with it because it isn’t going anywhere - every snap and every play I’m out there I’m going to be physical with you and let you know I’m there. They had 6-3, 6-4 receivers, a perfect matchup for me, just playing bigger guys means they’re not as quick and they’re not as fast as maybe playing a smaller, shorter receiver that’s really explosive. It was a great matchup for me. As far as coverage, I felt I did great. Just week in and week out, I try to do my job. But I’d rather them not try me because I’m doing my job, and if they do I make them pay. If they throw it, I just make sure they don’t catch the ball. But I honestly don’t feel I played great because I missed a couple of tackles. I criticize myself the hardest and grade myself the hardest even though the coaches grade me. I just felt I didn’t play a good enough game as far as the tackling part.

YES, WE SAW THE BLAKE JAMES COMMENTS

It’s on social media, so we hear it and see it. But I felt the guys on this team, we all understand that all of us need an extra step and everybody is maturing and blocking out the excess noise because when you’re winning they’re with you and nothing is wrong. But as soon as you lose, everybody has an eye on the problem, everybody else has 10 things that they want to say we could have done. But people are not in our position, where we are and understand what we’re going through and all the talks we have. So we just kind of block that out.



THE ACC IS UNPREDICTABLE … AND HOW IT DIFFERS FROM SEC

You never know what is going to happen in the ACC. Just coming in every game and watching other opponents, you never know. You might have one team come in blazing hot and the next week comes and you might lose to one of the bottom teams of the ACC or lose in general because just the ACC is a big up and down wave. You never know who is going to take the top and there really isn’t a Clemson this year, no ACC leader. The ACC is wide open. Every week is a close game. As far as the ACC, you have to play your best ball, give it your best effort every play. I was in the SEC before this, and the SEC is more of a running conference. That’s what we really practiced on there, stopping the run and everything like that. You can see as far as Georgia is right now one of the best running teams in the country. The SEC, if you really stop a team from running the ball, in the SEC you stop their whole game. And I feel the ACC is more about explosive plays. The quarterbacks here like to get the ball out and throw it downfield, let the receivers make a lot of plays. At Georgia, we really were focused on making sure you did not run the ball, suffocate you. And then when you did try to pass it, suffocate you too. Then coming here, it’s more our front 7 going to suffocate the run but we still have to worry about the deep shots, deep passes. It’s two separate parts of defense, but really one with the ACC. The SEC, the main thing is stopping the run. As this season’s been going, I’ve been increasing my level of play as far as the covering part because I didn’t really get to do that at Georgia. I was really in the slot most of the time and with me being there with the linebackers, it really was about stopping the run. As far as this year, I’ve been on top of myself heavy, grading myself heavy, making sure I’m on myself harder than hard to make sure I’m the best complete player around.

I HAVE A DECISION TO MAKE ON GOING PRO AFTER THE SEASON

I feel whenever I put in work I get better. The goal is to get better just one percent every day. Any small detail work, stretching - I stretch whenever, might be standing outside the car talking to my mom, pull out a full stretches. I’m always focused on getting better every day no matter what I do. This is the first year I’ve actually, just as far as my body hurting - I go straight to the training room, I don’t wait on it, don’t brush it off. At this point in my life, hopefully this year or next year, once I declare I just want to make sure my body is at top tier at all times so I can go out there and play at my best every snap. Depending how this season ends, how I feel I hold up with my body, will play a major role in whether I declare or come back to be the leader of this defense. I won’t have a problem coming back and playing with these guys. They’ll be a little older, will understand more, help me relate that message to the rest of the team. I’m not thinking about going pro or not a lot right now. I try to slide that off to the side. I’m just focused on this week and focused on my schoolwork, try to keep it real simple and plain so I don’t have a lot of frustration in my mind.

