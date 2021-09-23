Tyrique Stevenson Blog: Introspection on my own play & looking to future

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Michigan State loss and its aftermath:

The biggest thing on my mind as we bounce back from the Michigan State game is that as an individual I need to start working a little harder myself, putting more effort than I already am into a lot more things. And as far as being one of the leaders, an older guy on this team, take new directions for things. I feel like there needs to be a better plan, all the coaches and the whole staff and everybody feels like that. We’re going to take this new step to make sure things go back in the right direction. Adversity is going to strike whenever, however, even when you’re not expecting it. Just dealing with it, be thankful to take that breath after adversity strikes, take the next step after adversity strikes. All I do is think of the positives -- take the positives, apply the negatives to yourself as well to create more positives. The plays I wish I could have back, I have to strain a little harder, focus a little more for a longer period of time and just make sure I make those plays that the team really needs.

THE LONG PASSING TD I GAVE UP IN THE FOURTH QUARTER

They weren't really trying us over the top during the game because they pretty much cannot outrun us in man coverage. We saw that. I was wrong (for assuming that). I didn’t expect them to run the stop-and-go. No. 1 [Jayden Reed] was way faster than 8 [Jalen Nailor, who had the 39-yard TD to make it 31-17 with 4:12 remaining]. He had been their main focus. I lost focus on that play, just fell for the stop and go route. We worked on that all week, knew what they were going to do. Over the course of the game, I felt they were holding it for the right time, because they didn’t run a stop-and-go all game and it was in their film. These last two games, first down, third down, any down, we just lost focus. It didn’t feel dreadful to me. I didn’t get discouraged. It didn’t hurt my feelings or anything like that. You accept that play, that you put that on film. People are going to try to come back to that down the road and use it as your weakness, but you have to understand you have to come back and work harder because you put something like that on film. As a corner you have to learn to forget, to move on to the next play. We’re really on an island every play.

THE FOURTH QUARTER LAST WEEKEND

I felt like as a team during the fourth quarter things weren’t rocking out. I’d say we just kind of stopped the fight. We went out there, played our hearts out. Just in the fourth quarter things took a wrong turn for us. We really weren’t ready for that type of adversity. We took a big blow toward the end of the game. That all comes back to us going back to the drawing board, making sure that never happens again. We’ll stick to what the coaches give us. We have to believe in what they say, come every day, get coached by them. So we believe they are going to have a better plan. It's just going back to the basics of everything, start to rebuild and follow the plan the coaches give us. We have to do a better job as a team than we did, even better as a defense sustaining our level of physicality, tackling, keeping that up through four quarters, just not two or three quarters.

THE TACKLING PROBLEM

Tackling is very important. Just us being last in the nation........we understand we have to make it a bigger deal. We’re happy that we get to face that type of adversity because this is something that’s changeable. It’s only three games in, it’s not like it’s toward the end of the season and things are getting bad. We got what we needed early, will come back to the drawing board and just work on tackling, form, work on everything that comes down with tackling. In Little League, you tackle somebody and they fall over because they don’t have complete control of their balance. High school, college and the NFL.... it’s the same techniques. You apply those techniques to every tackle and not go out there and freelance. We were taught the same tackling techniques at Georgia as we are here. It's pretty much the same for any defense, for any defender that plays football. We are losing a little strain of focus, fundamentals and techniques when we get into the game. We get antsy. We have to stop doing things we don’t do in practice, which is work on the techniques, everything they’ve been coaching us. We want to take a big turn now and are working on understanding the fundamentals within the game even when we are fatigued. Once you’re tired and you start thinking different mentally, sometimes your fundamentals and techniques tend to go out the window. Versus a better or even very similar opponent, you tend to lose the battles when you lose your technique and fundamentals. We need to work on tackling and the coaches have given us a plan that we’ll be taking much more seriously. It hurts us individually and hurts the whole team that we have a tackling problem. The coaches’ emphasis on it this week and the rest of this season should be great. We just need to continue to work at it, stay up on it, remember once we are in the game to stick to our fundamentals. On the field, you have the fans, cameras, everything else distracting you from being focused. It can tend to happen, you just lose sight of your techniques and try to wing it sometimes. And that never works out. We came into this knowing to get better, keep chopping wood. Playing this position (cornerback), you take a risk every play. You’re trying to stop another grown man from running. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose, but at the same time just keep chopping so when you lose, it doesn’t happen again.

THE GURVAN HALL “OOPS” PLAY

We watched the play and we laughed about it. We all kind of understood what he was thinking. The outside world is always going to have their opinions on it. We understood what he was doing, but the receiver made a good cut and faked him out. He thought he was going outside the blocker to TC [Te’Cory Couch] and just happened to cut right up as he made his decision, you know? This game is a game of inches and split decisions. He made a wrong decision at the wrong time that seemed right to him, and the receiver made a great decision at the right time. That one play doesn’t define who he is or our defense. One mistake and everybody makes mistakes. The outside world will always have their opinions. Everybody who is commenting or making jokes about it, they don't come and put on cleats and do what we do. You tend to let stuff like that go in one ear and out the other.

