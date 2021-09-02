Tyrique Stevenson Blog: "It's time to wake the world up again"

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about preparations for Alabama and more as UM looks to pull off a monumental upset on Saturday.

A WARNING ABOUT MERCEDES BENZ STADIUM

This is my third time going back to the stadium in Atlanta. The first time was the LSU game my freshman year at Georgia. I started as a true freshman, we lost kind of bad. My second time was my last game at the University of Georgia last season, which was the bowl game against Cincinnati. Now it’s funny how I’m opening up for my first game at a new school in the same stadium, back-to-back games. I’ve been telling freshmen, even older guys: Bro, this is going to be a different experience. The crowd is going to be loud. You can probably be standing a couple of feet away from me, probably won’t hear me. So we have to be big on communication. And we have to hydrate - that’s a hot stadium, and they’re opening up the top. This is my first time playing with the top open, so it’s going to be hot. I say hydrate, just be prepared for the moment because my first time walking in there I remember that I was star-struck, really star-struck. I caught a full body cramp that game. I was out there doing things I never did before, was just trying to do more than I usually do and it backfired on me. I’m telling guys to keep your composure. The game is going to be ups and downs, adversity is going to strike and we have to keep our composure.

MY GAMEDAY PREP

I start preparing for the game Friday night. Friday night - once I get over all the excitement of being there. I was telling James Williams, `If anything you should try to be my roommate when we travel, because I prepare different.’ Friday night, once I take my shower, I come out and do yoga. I stretch. I go over plays. And I quiz myself on top of the quiz they give me. I watch all the receivers’ releases one more time. And then I turn the lights out, go to sleep. I get up in the morning, stretch, watch film and then I say a prayer and then I’m out the door. Once we’re on the bus, I have a certain playlist I play. When I get to the stadium, I have another playlist that gets me hyped for the game. The playlist: It’s really soothing on the bus driving toward the stadium, soothing music. Waves and water just to sooth my mind. Every game is a big game and everybody’s mind is racing about plays you want to make, plays you don’t want to give up. So I use water, the ocean sound - I go to sleep to that, too, with the ocean sound on at night. I play it before the game. And the playlist before the game to hype me up, it has everybody on it.

WHEN I STARTED THINKING ABOUT ‘BAMA

It started in spring. It’s never too early to prepare, you know? I felt with me coming here, knowing it’s my first game, I have to work. There aren’t any days off, no `I can do it the next day.’ My preparation started way early in spring.

THE FALL WORK HERE VS. AT GEORGIA

There really isn’t a difference between game preparation here and at Georgia. Coaches want to make everything better for the game. The only thing I can say we did more of at Georgia than here in fall practice was we had more full contact. Kirby Smart is real big on contact. We do a lot of contact here, but nothing compared to what we did at Georgia. Some of the guys told me here `This is the most contact we’ve ever done!’ But in the SEC, their bread and butter is running the ball. So we’d hit every day compared to here, where we hit maybe twice or three times a week compared to four days straight. I feel like there isn’t a positive or negative in that. Because one thing we do a lot here, we work on tackling a lot. Maybe in the first week of indies, we went through a tackle circuit every day. So we might not be getting the full contact reps, but we’re getting the basics on how to shoot your arms, what to tackle, what to grab and a lot of things like that.

WHY WE PLAYED THE FSU FIGHT SONG IN FALL DRILLS

I didn’t even realize it until midway through it, that `This isn’t the Alabama chant song!’ At the end of practice, Coach Diaz was like `I just wanted some energy, and playing this song brings out a lot of energy.’ It’s just something different. And our energy ramped back up. The fall camp vibes were real high till we got to day 12, 13 and camp starts taking a toll on your body. I feel that’s when we were up and down because some guys felt good, some didn’t feel good. So it wasn’t the same energy being produced each day. But I feel this past week, they’ve been giving us our body back and the energy has picked up. The mock scrimmage over the weekend for instance was fun - everybody made plays and it was faster than the previous days before.

SORRY, ANTREL

When I first got here, I saw we have this screen as soon as you walk into the weight room and Antrel Rolle held both the records that were up there for cornerbacks. I broke his records for power clean and squat. They had been up there since 2001 and I came in and broke them, was pretty excited about that. For power clean he had 313. I went two pounds over, 315. I could have done more, but at that moment it was just about breaking the record. And for squat, he did 455. I just did 465 to break the record. I could have done more weight there too, but did it to break the record. Someone else held the record for bench press. I don’t think I’m going to get the record, was kind of close to it. Antrel, I talked to him at the Paradise Camp. I let him know I broke the squat record and told him I was coming for the power clean record. His response was `Don’t break it!’ `You break it, let me know.’ I had coach Feeley text him and coach Diaz text him when I broke it.

A BUSY SCHEDULE

I’m taking four classes this semester. I actually switched my major from psychology to sociology. I’m interested in it. My favorite class so far is criminology. That’s the one I’m like `I’m going to take a lot of interest in this one.’ Tuesdays and Thursdays are my busiest days. We come in, get there at 7, the latest is 7:30. I come in earlier to eat breakfast. Dressed, taped, meetings from 7:30 to 9, then it’s practice. I leave right after practice, my first class starts at 1, my last class ends at 5:45. I have straight classes, maybe a break of 10 minutes to get to the next class. I eat before I go to my 1 p.m., and then on a 10-minute break I might stop at a vending machine, grab a snack, grab a water and keep pushing. After class, once I get home, I finish all my homework probably before 9 p.m. so I actually have a chance to go to sleep. But for the younger guys, they have study hall and mentoring sessions during the day, so maybe they have a class at 2 that ends at 3:15, they might have a study hall session at 3:30 right before their next class. If your GPA is high, they don’t try to put you in tutoring or mentoring. My GPA has been kind of high since I’ve been here, so I haven’t gotten the full blast of that part yet.

SO FAR, SO GOOD

Everything so far has been straightforward for me at Miami. I kind of knew this whole staff from recruiting. I had meetings with them, went over the plan, the game plan so there wouldn’t be any confusion. Me and coach T-Rob are real tight, so we have had nice conversations. There are no frustrations for me. I’m really happy to be here. I want to make the biggest impact that I can in this game. The biggest thing for me coming in, when I’m presented my opportunity just take it and show the world what they’ve been missing. I have no expectation for this game other than going in and being the lockdown corner I know I am.

UNDERDOGS? WE WANT TO SHOCK THE WORLD