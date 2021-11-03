Tyrique Stevenson Blog: We have to make sure we close out season right way

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the Pitt game and its aftermath:

IT WAS A GREAT FEELING TO WIN AGAIN

It’s a great feeling to be able to come out on top in the games we did, but we also have been on the opposite side and it feels worse. I feed off what my teammates do and they feed off me, so if you keep the energy up, make sure your head is focused, it’s just a great feeling. Coming down to the last plays, it shows we have a lot of fight, that we aren’t backing down from any challenge, that despite any adversity we’ll come back, that we’re starting to come together as a team, believe in each other more and believe in the plan the coaches are providing for us. These games have been a roller-coaster of emotions. You try to stay on the positive side, the happy side even when adversity hits. You try to stay up. But it’s a roller-coaster of emotions. One minute you’re down, one minute you’re up, you’re happy, enjoying it. Now the next minute you’re back down. Now it’s time to focus back, time to correct the mistakes we had on the last thing, then you’re on top again. In the blink of an eye, anything is back in focus. So it’s just a roller-coaster of emotions, and I feel the team that’s emotionally stable and mentally stable and in better shape and more physical comes out on top. We are just showing that our last few games. Even without it being a close game, the game of football is a roller-coaster of emotions. Jaylan Knighton out of the end zone, it’s a game of inches. It's a game of inches and every game counting. This whole season has been shocking me, even with the season Clemson is having, the season Pitt was having, you never know what team might have that spark. And you never know what team might end up being the juggernaut of the ACC. It showed all year, us winning over some of the ranked teams, some ranked teams losing to unbeaten teams in the ACC, it shows you never know what team will come out and be the juggernaut.

KENNY PICKETT WAS A HUGE CHALLENGE

Even watching film coming into this game, we knew if we shut down the run we could make Kenny Pickett one-dimensional. And we knew he was capable of setting that passing record against us with so many yards. He’s a great player, made a lot of great throws, great decisions. Just coming into this game we knew what he was about, knew he was one of the top names in the nation and he wasn’t coming into this game to play around, was coming to make a statement even with what happened last year. We took that as a challenge, knew what he was going to do, knew how they were going to do it. Even if they motion, disguise it, they get back to the things that make him a great quarterback and make their receivers look great. We just tried to do our best to stick with it. But when he throws it plus 50 times, he kind of is going to find mistakes, holes in our defense. As a DB you have to have a short memory. I feel DB is the most prestigious position because you always have your back to the ball no matter what and you have to be acrobatic and athletic and just make a play. Just play one drive at a time - it might be four plays, eight. But just play one play at a time, one drive at a time. Even after James Williams caught the pick, I came back to the sidelines, `Yo, we may have to go back out there. This game is still on us whether we like it or not. Congratulations on the pick, we got the Turnover Chain, but once all that went away it was let’s listen to coach.’ Coach T-Rob told us the same thing, that we might have to go back out there so don’t relax too much.

MY FOURTH DOWN BREAKUP IN THE FIRST QUARTER

I honestly didn’t even know it was fourth down. I just knew from the way he came to the line, that it was a pass play. Just by the aggression he took at the line, everything he did was very different from the way he was pass blocking. I just knew the ball was going to come to him and just pretty much played him how I saw him on film, knew he doesn’t really run past guys even on the go ball and Kenny Pickett is a real good quarterback. Real good quarterbacks don’t tend to put it over the top, they put it back shoulder where the receiver can get it. So it just came back to me watching film with T-Rob, with the other DBs on certain days, just recognizing what they do. We knew where the ball was going once they get in a certain formation and he lines up a certain way. He lined up inside where he usually is so he had more space to work with on the sideline. Coach T-Rob and the other DBs, we try to do a really good job of locating the small things to give us the edge. I didn’t think he’d cut to the sideline - I just played him honest, felt the ball was coming. I actually got a peek at the ball, saw it coming which helped me put myself in a better position to break up the pass.

MY FIRST COLLEGE INTERCEPTION

On the interception, we already knew what they were going to do because we gave that play up a lot our first game playing as a defense together against Alabama. Once the receiver turned his back to me and we came off the hash, in my mind I saw Gurvan Hall over the top of me so I was like the best thing to do is undercut the pass, just make sure he doesn’t catch it. And when I turned my head, the ball was right there. It was just like `You can’t drop this!’ Once I caught it, my mind was telling me to just make sure you get what you can get and get out of bounds and get it back to your offense in a game like this. But the return was there and the return yards, it was just go. Nothing was stopping me, I'm thinking you’ve done this before with the ball in your hands, so the only thing to do was go and let my teammates pick up the blocks they could. And whoever was left I had to deal with on my own and I felt the smart thing to do was get out of bounds and give the ball back to the offense. That was my first interception in my college career. Even after the game, not until the next day when I watched the highlights did it hit me that I caught my first one. It had been so long, had been regular in practice, but it’s different when you catch it in the game. I tried not to get too excited at the time. My thing was to make sure we didn't go out and and give him what he wants, make sure we kept the energy up. I celebrated, but I knew that I had to let that go because we had the rest of the game to go. You made a great play, it’s on ESPN, everyone’s seen it, you have to go get another one. Games like this, it’s a challenge. You challenge yourself all week by running extra, doing things extra so when it comes to the game it comes out a little bit easier.

T-ROB HELPS US A LOT IN FILM PREP

Coach T-Rob and I always watch tape together, he’s always in the front talking. Everything he sees, he talks a lot so he says it out loud. You tend to pick up things, which makes it easier taking notes. You take down everything he says because he’s telling you how he sees it. Even though he’s watched it multiple times, it’s something he’s said multiple times over and over again which he’s trying to relay to us, you still listen. He does his best to get his thoughts to us with notes and when we’re going through meetings.

YOUNG SAFETIES KAM KINCHENS, JAMES WILLIAMS CAME THROUGH

The young guys handled it great Saturday. James Williams and Kam Kinchens - every day in practice and in games they come through. The mistakes we made, they came back to the sideline, we spoke our piece, respected one another. Then they just were mature about the situation and mature about some of the mistakes they made. They accepted it and it made me happy just to see guys stepping up to that plate and taking their role in full speed. They were not being like freshmen out there, but mature college athletes. As their college careers go on, they’ll get better at understanding the game so they can make more plays. Right now they’re out there as raw talents and it’s paying off for them. I stay on them a lot. I tell them it’s a mental thing. They have all the physical attributes, but they have to make sure their mental side is okay. Coming in straight from high school and being the man, getting your fresh shot, you’re taking the role you actually wanted and now you’ve got it.

YES, I WATCH VAN DYKE

We watch Tyler Van Dyke in practice and even in practice he’s getting more talented and he’s giving our receivers chances in practices the same way as he is in games. We’re impressed. We knew it all along he wasn’t some straw back there. He had to get his feet wet, understand how the college game goes. We knew once he got rolling, we’d be okay. He has that motivation of staying the course and doing everything right. Just the way he keeps sticking to the course so when his opportunity presented itself he wouldn’t give it back. That’s exactly what he’s doing now. And that’s what I preach to the young guys on the team: You never know when it’ll be your moment. I told Marcus Clarke that the other day. Like my freshman year at Georgia, I actually got the opportunity to start in one of the biggest games in my career, one of the biggest games in the SEC, the SEC Championship. A big game. I just wasn’t prepared for it and feel I could have played a lot better in that game. But you never know when that opportunity is coming. This is a game of inches, of unimaginable things. James, Kam, Marcus and Tyler getting their shots as young guys..... two games earlier they weren’t thinking about this, were thinking about next year. I’m glad these guys stayed the course and made the best of their opportunities. Tyler has been more outgoing since he became starter. He has this aura around him, confidence. He’s happy he got the job, wants to be the best quarterback for this team. It brought him out of his shell a lot, the way he walks around, enjoys having conversations with everybody. Now he’s stepping up in the leader role, being that leader this team needs. Any leader of the team you have to make sure you’re on top of everything, make sure the younger guys see us on top of it, understand the standard of where things need to be.

THE OUTLOOK NOW

Now we have to just take it day by day, one game at a time. Just because we got these two wins doesn’t mean we don’t have four losses, you know. We have to make sure we close out the season the right way, the way we should have started it. We have to make sure we stay on top of everything. Now it’s time to go harder than we ever did just to make sure we continue elevating. It’s a process for everybody understanding that if you are here, you’re old enough, capable of making sure the job gets done. It’s a lesson to everybody - just follow the course, don’t question the plan, make sure you believe in it and everything will turn out as it should be. Now Georgia Tech’s up next. They have a great quarterback that makes a lot of plays with his feet. He throws it deep also here and there. He’s great in the pocket. We have to make sure we put our foot down on the run game, make them one-dimensional.

I FEEL I’M PLAYING WELL