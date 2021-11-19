Tyrique Stevenson Blog: We're staying on task, there's bright future at UM

Presented by the fan community of CaneSport.com and Gonzalez Cartwright

CB Tyrique Stevenson will have a weekly blog all season at CaneSport.com. In this edition, Stevenson talks about the FSU game and its aftermath:

IT WAS TOUGH TO GET OVER THAT FSU LOSS

You typically don’t get over these type of losses easily because it’s tradition, the value of that game and the emotion and the energy you bring to games like those. When we lost at the end there it was very difficult. We were putting ourselves in a position to win and not getting the `W,’ it hurts. I was very frustrated and hurt about the loss. But I felt I handled it well to make sure other guys saw me handling it well. And I addressed the defense at halftime, on the sideline as the game was happening. At halftime I said we gave them everything they had, that we saw they really could not get anything on us. I said we need to calm down, relax and play our game and just step it up a little bit because this is not who we are. I said it’s looking kind of bad but we can clean it up. So I spread that message around to everybody. And we did come back but then the loss, it was a gut punch. It hurt to come out after battling back, playing the way we did after that first half and not walking out with a `W.’ It hurt. You don’t get over those quickly, but you have to. You have to push that to the side, worry about the next opponent, focus on beating them. Just this week I’ve been working on doing a better job of staying on guys and staying on myself, make sure we keep the energy up and close the season out the right way. We have been playing hard. Coming into the games we lost by less than a five-point margin it’s the simple things, football is a game of inches. We just had a lot more plays that didn’t fall our way, a lot more discipline things. The games that didn’t bounce back our way, we have to clean things up. This team, we can play with anybody. The guys know that.

OUR MOTIVATION HEADING INTO VIRGINIA TECH

I just feel like we want to win as a group, we’ve been through a lot. We’ve been through a lot of adversity that every chance you get, show out. We want to win, we know we’re a team capable of winning, we lost some nail-biters and close game. As coach Diaz explained to us, every game can come down to a final play, final kick. Just stick to the basics and make sure we do the little things right.

YES, THAT WAS ME PLAYING SAFETY LAST WEEKEND

It was a position that James Williams started, played, but he went down and our biggest thing in our DB room is `Learn all positions.’ So if anything happens you’re available and just that position was dime, kind of linebacker/safety, in the box. I hadn’t really played it in practice but through the season I’d ask coach T-Rob what position he wants me to learn on the back burner just in case anything happened. And I just was willing to sacrifice and put myself in that position. I feel I know every position in the DB room so if anything happens I can make myself available. That week before the game, during walkthrough and at the hotel, coach T-Rob asked me if I know the position, and I said `Yeah.’ And he asked calls in front of me and I gave him the answers, showed him I’d been paying attention all year, paying attention to different positions, not only corner. With James having the shoulder thing, if he wasn’t able to go I made sure I was available to roll in.

I HAVEN’T DECIDED YET IF I’LL TURN PRO EARLY

I haven’t made a decision, right now I’m just focused on finishing the season the best way I can. I’ll finish these last three out strong, make sure the team finishes these last three out strong so we can do the best we can for the situation we put ourselves in and the adversity we’ve had to fight through.

I FIRST HEARD THE BLAKE JAMES NEWS THROUGH SOCIAL MEDIA

I actually saw it on social media before it was brought up by coach in the meeting. My reaction: With things like that I try not to pay too much attention to it because those things are out of my reach and I have no control over them. It caught me off guard a little bit, but things like that I try to stay away from because I can’t help with any kind of decision that goes into that.

WE ARE STAYING ON TASK

Talking to my teammates, coach Diaz gives out great messages, great motivation. I feel like as a team we kind of took a huge blow that kind of shook our identity at the beginning. But these young guys are realizing we can play with anybody. It may take us a little while to get started, but once we feel we can play with anybody then this team steps up and starts to fight back or starts the fire we have. Coach Diaz says the right things, but sometimes it takes a little more time for the younger guys to realize we can play with anybody in college football.

THERE IS A BRIGHT FUTURE AT MIAMI