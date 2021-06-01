Tyrique Stevenson takes issue with CB ranking list, list maker explains

A certain list ranking the top 50 cornerbacks in college football entering the 2021 season seems to have caught the eye of Miami Hurricanes CB Tyrique Stevenson.

Stevenson, of course, is a formerly highly touted recruit who had some bright moments at Georgia and is now at UM. He's expected to be the Canes' top cover corner this coming season.

The list in question?

It was compiled by a self-proclaimed Oklahoma alum and college football "junkie" who Tweets under @BigGameBoomer.

It has LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. No. 1 followed by Ohio State's Sevyn Banks, Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner and Alabama's Josh Jobe.

As you scroll down the list you can find Stevenson's name at No. .... oh, wait, he's not on the list.

And soooooo, of course ... he retweeted the list that omitted his name.

With some catchy emojis.

The omission did seem a bit strange. After all, Canes were represented on BigGameBoomer's prior lists. Bubba Bolden made the safeties cut at No. 5, Zion Nelson was No. 6 on the OT's list, D'Eriq King was the No. 11 QB, Will Mallory was the No. 13 tight end and Nesta Silvera cracked the DT list at No. 14, WR transfer Charleston Rambo was No. 38 while RB Cam Harris was No. 50 (Harris retweeted with a "love the motivation" to that one). Heck, even Jahfari Harvey got mention despite never doing much of anything in his career, breaking the defensive ends list at No. 49.

CaneSport dug deep into Stevenson's non-ranking, and by “dug deep” we mean we called @BigGameBoomer.

Turns out he’s a really nice guy named John Whitaker who works in finance in Oklahoma. He started making the lists late last year “for fun, a hobby.” Yes, he’s a fan, a regular guy probably like most of the people reading this. Not a media guy, not an analyst.

On Thanksgiving Day last year he had all of 65 Twitter followers.

Now he has over 10,000.

“I’ve been a big college football guy my whole life,” he said.

Anyway, back to Stevenson.

Why didn’t he make the cut?

“When I put together the list I look at last season’s stats, awards, then I look at upcoming draft rankings,” Whitaker said. “Tyrique Stevenson, he may have slipped my eye just because he transferred from Georgia. … He should be around the top 50 somewhere for sure. Doing my research I never really saw his name anywhere.”

His response to Stevenson’s response?

“Hey man, it’s no disrespect,” Whitaker said. “Go out this year and kill it. I think he’s definitely around the top 50 for sure.”

Whitaker promises that when he does his upcoming list of top transfers for the coming season Stevenson will be on there.

“When I dive more into the transfer portal in a couple of weeks I’ll look at him for sure and put him on the list,” Whitaker says.

Oh, and is this a good time to mention that Manny Diaz was left off the top 50 coaches' list?

Hmmm.